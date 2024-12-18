How to enable or disable Wi-Fi in Windows 11

Dec 18, 2024
Wi-Fi is next to Ethernet one of the main ways of connecting a device to the Internet. A PC needs a wireless adapter or chip to support Wi-Fi. The majority of mobile devices, for example laptops and tablets, support wireless connectivity.

This guide provides step-by-step instructions on disabling or enabling wireless Internet connectivity on Windows 11 PCs. It also lists examples when this may be useful.

The default: Wi-Fi is enabled by default on Windows 11. This means that the device is actively looking for wireless access points to connect to. Once a connection has been established, Windows will try to connect to the access point automatically.

Reasons for wanting to turn Wi-Fi off

  • The device connects to the Internet via an Ethernet cable.
  • You want to or have to block Internet connectivity for a time or permanently.
  • Simplify network management.

Enable or disable Wi-Fi in the Quick Settings

Step 1: Click on the Wi-Fi icon displayed in the System Tray area on the Windows 11 taskbar. You find it on the right side of the taskbar next to volume.

Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11

Tip: you can also press the keys Windows and A together to display the Quick Settings.

Step 2: Click on the Wi-Fi symbol displayed in the Quick Settings interface. This toggles Wi-Fi on the device. A blue background indicates that Wi-Fi is enabled, a white background that it is turned off.

Toggle Wi-Fi Quick Settings

Optional: You may also use the interface to connect to a different wireless access point. For this, it is necessary to click on the right-arrow icon in the Quick Settings next to the wireless icon.

Windows 11 connect to different access points

Note that I removed the names of the access points. They are displayed next to the strength indicator in the interface. There is also a Wi-Fi toggle on the page to enable or disable Wi-Fi.

Manage Wi-Fi in the Windows 11 Settings

The second option that you have to control wireless connectivity on Windows 11 devices is via the Settings app.

Step 1: Select Start and then Settings to launch the app. You may also press the keyboard shortcut Windows-I instead to launch it.

Windows 11 Settings

Step 2: Navigate to Network & Internet. There you find the toggle to turn Wi-Fi on or off. A click disables or enables the wireless connection.

Disable or enable Wi-Fi Windows 11 Settings

Optional: Click on the arrow icon next to the Wi-Fi icon for additional management options. Here you get another option to disable or enable Wi-fi connectivity. When you disable Wi-Fi here, you get a new menu that allows you to restore Wi-Fi connectivity automatically after 1 hour, 4 hours, or 1 day.

Wifi management

Other options include:

  • Opening the properties of the active wireless connection.
  • Showing all available wireless networks, with options to connect to one of them.
  • Manage all known networks. This gives you options to remove networks.
  • Display the hardware properties of the wireless adapter.
  • Enable random hardware address for improved privacy.

Other options to disable or enable Wi-Fi

Windows 11 users have several other options to control wireless connectivity. These may include:

  • Using the Device Manager to disable the wireless network adapter (which in turn disables all Wi-Fi functionality).
  • Using the classic Control Panel to disable Wi-Fi.
  • Disabling Wi-Fi from the command prompt using the netsh command.
  • Using a physical switch or key to toggle Wi-Fi.

Now it is your turn. Have another tip or reason for disabling Wi-Fi on your computers? Feel free to share it with everyone else in the comments down below.

