AMD confirms Ryzen 9000 failures were due to a memory compatibility issue, recommends BIOS Update

AMD confirms Ryzen 9000 failures were due to a memory compatibility issue, recommends BIOS Update
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 3, 2025
Hardware
|
0

AMD has acknowledged reports about Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs failing to boot on ASRock motherboards. The issues had led to concerns among users for a few weeks.

In a statement to Tom's Hardware, a representative of the chipmaker stated that “We are aware of a limited number of user reports involving ASRock AM5 motherboards failing to complete POST. Following a joint investigation, AMD and ASRock identified a memory compatibility issue present in earlier BIOS versions, which has been rectified in the latest BIOS,”

ASRock has released a beta BIOS update designed to rectify the situation. Despite reports from over a hundred users experiencing boot failures, the number of failures remains minor compared to the vast array of Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors and ASRock motherboards in circulation.

AMD has emphasized that failure to POST can stem from various factors and does not automatically indicate a malfunctioning CPU. Users are strongly advised to begin by updating their BIOS to the latest version specific to their motherboard model. If issues persist after the BIOS update, AMD recommends reaching out to its customer support channels for further assistance and diagnostics. If the problem cannot be resolved on-site, users might need to pursue a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) process.

ASRock and AMD have also clarified that a report of a burnt-out 9800X3D, was in fact not a case of a burnt product, but simply a dirty one. Once it had been cleaned, the motherboard booted and passed extensive testing.

Despite these assurances, some users have criticized the companies for their delayed response, and the fact that there have been multiple reports and videos that show discoloration on the CPU.

Advertisement

Related content

Over 100 Ryzen 7 9800X3D premature failures reported, mostly on ASRock motherboards.

Over 100 Ryzen 7 9800X3D premature failures reported, mostly on ASRock motherboards.

Brother accused of bricking printers with third-party ink, denies claims
Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

Nvidia Confirms Manufacturing Flaw in Early RTX 5080 Graphics Cards

HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online

Nvidia's New RTX 50-Series Cards Discontinue Support for 32-Bit PhysX

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e with In-House C1 5G Modem

Tutorials & Tips

Enabling or Disabling the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Fix Common Soundbar Problems

Extend your Wireless Network with a Repeater

What's The AMD Catalyst Accelerated Parallel Processing (APP) Technology Edition?


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved