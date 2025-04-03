AMD confirms Ryzen 9000 failures were due to a memory compatibility issue, recommends BIOS Update

AMD has acknowledged reports about Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs failing to boot on ASRock motherboards. The issues had led to concerns among users for a few weeks.

In a statement to Tom's Hardware, a representative of the chipmaker stated that “We are aware of a limited number of user reports involving ASRock AM5 motherboards failing to complete POST. Following a joint investigation, AMD and ASRock identified a memory compatibility issue present in earlier BIOS versions, which has been rectified in the latest BIOS,”

ASRock has released a beta BIOS update designed to rectify the situation. Despite reports from over a hundred users experiencing boot failures, the number of failures remains minor compared to the vast array of Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors and ASRock motherboards in circulation.

AMD has emphasized that failure to POST can stem from various factors and does not automatically indicate a malfunctioning CPU. Users are strongly advised to begin by updating their BIOS to the latest version specific to their motherboard model. If issues persist after the BIOS update, AMD recommends reaching out to its customer support channels for further assistance and diagnostics. If the problem cannot be resolved on-site, users might need to pursue a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) process.

ASRock and AMD have also clarified that a report of a burnt-out 9800X3D, was in fact not a case of a burnt product, but simply a dirty one. Once it had been cleaned, the motherboard booted and passed extensive testing.

Despite these assurances, some users have criticized the companies for their delayed response, and the fact that there have been multiple reports and videos that show discoloration on the CPU.

