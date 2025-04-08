Nvidia could launch mobile variants of RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 within 2 weeks

Nvidia is poised to launch its highly anticipated RTX 5060 desktop graphics card soon. But that's not the only GPU the company is set to reveal.

Reports indicate that two mobile variants, the RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 for laptops, will be announced within two weeks, as evidenced by press materials from multiple laptop manufacturers including Lenovo, LG and Razer.

Lenovo had recently showcased an IdeaPad Pro 5 that features the RTX 5050 in an unboxing video, and LG has specified its Gram Pro laptop for 2025 will also include this GPU, making it available for pre-order in the second quarter of the year. The new Razer Blade 16 will also be equipped with an RTX 5060 mobile GPU.

Gamers are already eager to see how the new RTX 5060 desktop GPU perform. Both the RTX 5050 and 5060 mobile GPUs are rumored to come with 8GB of VRAM, which may not exactly be enough in an age where newer games demand more memory. Nvidia is said to have opted for older, cheaper tech for the lower-end version. Rumors indicate that the RTX 5050 may utilize older GDDR6 memory rather than the more cutting-edge GDDR7 found in other Blackwell graphics cards. This raises questions about the performance levels of laptops equipped with the RTX 5050, particularly for budget-conscious gamers looking for affordable gaming options.

Despite promising revelations, availability concerns linger. Techradar reports that Nvidia's RTX 50 series graphics cards have faced widespread supply shortage, since their launch in March. As the release date for these new mobile GPUs approaches, it will be critical for Nvidia to ensure a steady supply to meet the anticipated demand from gamers eager for affordable gaming laptops. Pricing is another topic that fans are worried about, as the desktop GPUs in the Blackwell series have been priced significantly higher than its predecessors, albeit for a marginal difference in the performance.

