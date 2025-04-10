AMD unveils Ryzen 8000HX Dragon Range Refresh CPUs for gaming laptops

AMD unveils Ryzen 8000HX Dragon Range Refresh CPUs for gaming laptops
Apr 10, 2025
AMD has unveiled its Ryzen 8000HX Dragon Range Refresh mobile CPUs. The new series is the successor to the Ryzen 7000HX family, but doesn't offer much in terms of an upgrade.

The Dragon Range Refresh lineup includes four unique SKUs, each chip boasts a total cache of up to 80MB and is equipped with Radeon 610M integrated graphics, a dual-core solution designed to complement a dedicated GPU. AMD's new processors have up to 16 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds reaching up to 5.4 GHz.

Tom's Hardware observed that while the overall performance improvements are pretty modest, the Ryzen 9 8940HX offers just a 100 MHz increase in boost clock speed compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 7940HX. AMD’s strategy of consolidation by reducing the number of SKUs from seven to four is puzzling, it may indicate an effort to streamline offerings and enhance production efficiency.

This in stark contrast with the more aggressive marketing strategies employed by Intel. AMD's low-key announcement suggests that the Ryzen 8000HX does not aim to redefine the landscape, but rather refine an already successful product line. Despite its tame reveal, major laptop manufacturers, including MSI and Asus, are expected to quickly integrate these Ryzen processors into their upcoming high-performance models. As the market transitions to the 8000HX series, enthusiasts may find an array of options tailored for advanced gaming and productivity settings. Meanwhile, those on a tighter budget may still explore laptops powered by the 7000HX series.

An ASUS ROG laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range Refresh CPU paired with an RTX 5070 Ti has been spotted by VideoCardz. The announcement has drawn criticism from AMD fans who mocked the 100 Mhz upgrade and the 1,950 USD price tag, and questioned when the real next-gen chips will be unveiled.

