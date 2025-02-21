Rockstar Games Announces Enhanced Graphics and Performance for GTA 5 on PC

Free Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Coming March 4
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 21, 2025
Games
|
0

Rockstar Games has announced a major upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) on PC, bringing a host of enhancements and new features derived from the latest console versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This upgrade will be available for free to all existing GTA 5 owners on PC starting March 4. Importantly, players will maintain their story mode and online progress post-upgrade.

However, players with hardware that does not meet the new minimum requirements will still be allowed to access the existing version of the game. It's crucial to note that those on the older version will not be able to join sessions with players on the upgraded version. Rockstar has reiterated its commitment to continuing support for the original game.

GTA V PC Enhanced System Requirements

This upcoming update promises a wealth of new content, including new vehicles and upgrades from Hao's Special Works, as well as an increased animal population in the game’s environment. For the first time, PC players will also gain access to the Career Progress feature, along with GTA$4,000,000, as an in-game currency bonus that will be provided to players to kickstart their experience.

On the technical front, the upgrade focuses on delivering enhanced graphics and performance improvements, such as ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray-traced shadows and reflections, faster loading times, and support for higher frame rates and resolutions. Additionally, players can expect improved audio quality with the implementation of Dolby Atmos.

Rockstar has indicated that details about the next GTA Online update will be made available in March. This update is expected to explore new "sky-high illicit revenue opportunities" tied to the character Oscar Guzman. While the spotlight remains firmly on GTA 5 for now, the gaming community eagerly awaits more information regarding the much-anticipated GTA 6, rumored for release later this year.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft's Muse AI Model Faces Backlash from Game Development Community

Nvidia's New RTX 50-Series Cards Discontinue Support for 32-Bit PhysX
Pokemon GO Routes not working

Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Reportedly Selling Games Unit to Scopely

Bethesda Offers Fans a Chance to Be Immortalized in The Elder Scrolls 6

Borderlands 4 Set for September 23 Release with New Gameplay Features
Steam now indicates whether a game supports DualShock and DualSense Controllers

Remedy Entertainment Announces Alan Wake 2 Sales Milestone and Control 2 Development Progress

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved