Rockstar Games Announces Enhanced Graphics and Performance for GTA 5 on PC

Rockstar Games has announced a major upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) on PC, bringing a host of enhancements and new features derived from the latest console versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This upgrade will be available for free to all existing GTA 5 owners on PC starting March 4. Importantly, players will maintain their story mode and online progress post-upgrade.

However, players with hardware that does not meet the new minimum requirements will still be allowed to access the existing version of the game. It's crucial to note that those on the older version will not be able to join sessions with players on the upgraded version. Rockstar has reiterated its commitment to continuing support for the original game.

This upcoming update promises a wealth of new content, including new vehicles and upgrades from Hao's Special Works, as well as an increased animal population in the game’s environment. For the first time, PC players will also gain access to the Career Progress feature, along with GTA$4,000,000, as an in-game currency bonus that will be provided to players to kickstart their experience.

On the technical front, the upgrade focuses on delivering enhanced graphics and performance improvements, such as ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray-traced shadows and reflections, faster loading times, and support for higher frame rates and resolutions. Additionally, players can expect improved audio quality with the implementation of Dolby Atmos.

Rockstar has indicated that details about the next GTA Online update will be made available in March. This update is expected to explore new "sky-high illicit revenue opportunities" tied to the character Oscar Guzman. While the spotlight remains firmly on GTA 5 for now, the gaming community eagerly awaits more information regarding the much-anticipated GTA 6, rumored for release later this year.

