Microsoft expands Snapdragon-exclusive Copilot+ features to Intel and AMD PCs

Apr 1, 2025
Microsoft has announced some new features that were previously exclusive to Snapdragon-powered devices are coming to Copilot+ PCs equipped with Intel and AMD processors.

These new additions include Live Captions, Cocreator, Restyle Image, and Image Creator. The AI-powered tools have been designed to enhance accessibility and facilitate content creation. The availability of these features aims to make Copilot+ PCs more versatile and user-friendly, paving the way for a wider audience to leverage advanced AI capabilities.

Live Captions stands out as a key enhancement to improve communication, as it can translate audio and video content in real-time, and supports conference calls and podcasts.

While the new functionalities are a step forward, several advanced features remain exclusive to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Notably, the much-anticipated "Semantic Search" is currently only available to that specific hardware tier. Microsoft has also announced a new feature called, Voice Access, which simplifies PC control through voice commands, but, unfortunately, it remains limited to Snapdragon devices for now, raising questions about equity among users.

Despite the positive news about previously-exclusive features being made generally available, the rollout has highlighted inconsistencies across the Copilot+ PC brand, with many reviewers branding it a failure. A lot of the criticism arise because of various devices and services that bear the Copilot name, which many people find to be confusing. Microsoft has multiple tools and services use the name, such as Copilot, Copilot+, and Copilot Pro. Copilot can also be used on non-Copilot+ PC, not to mention there are keyboards with a dedicated Copilot key. Microsoft's approach has bewildered many, and locking features on specific hardware complicates the user experience.

Source: Windows Central

