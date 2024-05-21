Microsoft announces Copilot+ PCs and AI-powered Recall feature
On a special event at Microsoft Campus, Microsoft unveiled Copilot+ PCs officially. This new type of Windows PCs, formerly known as AI PCs, mark the first step into introducing AI capabilities in Windows devices.
Much of what Microsoft revealed on Monday was already known through unverified leaks.
The first batch of Copilot+ PCs are powered by Qualcomm processors and not Intel or AMD silicon. These will come later this year though.
As far as requirements are concerned, these match the leaks:
- at least 16GB of RAM.
- at least 256GB SSD storage.
- Integrated NPU.
No word on the Copilot key requirement though from Microsoft at this point.
Microsoft will launch two new Surface devices, the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop. Hardware partners, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, and Asus have announced Copilot+ PCs as well, which will come out in the coming months.
During the presentation, Microsoft claimed that the new laptops are 58% faster than MacBook Airs with an M3 processor. It did not make it clear if this is true for all Copilot+ PCs or just the PCs that use Qualcomm's ARM chips.
Microsoft promises improved battery life, with devices supporting up to 15 hours of web browsing. These numbers come down usually when they are put to the test in benchmarks. It is too early to tell how well the devices will perform when it comes to battery life, but ARM-powered Windows PCs perform better usually in this department than their Intel or AMD brethren.
Introduction of Recall, formerly known as AI File Explorer
The new breed of Copilot+ PCs will support a number of exclusive AI tools and features.
Recall was Microsoft's big reveal during the event. While it did highlight other tools, including Cocreator in Paint and Live Captions, these we not exactly new features.
Recall is a memory feature that Windows users can tap into. The main idea is that the AI feature records what users do on their PC and that users may tap into the memory at any time using natural language.
It may remind users of the Timeline feature that Microsoft introduced in Windows 10, but stopped supporting in 2021.
Microsoft revealed that Recall takes snapshots of the screen "every few seconds". These snapshots are stored encrypted on the local PC and users may find previous activity using search or by browsing a timeline.
The AI then analyzes the selected snapshot and users may interact with the content. This includes options to search in videos or through teleconference meetings.
Microsoft says that users have full control. They can exclude apps or websites from the tool and also pause, stop, or delete content at any time. The AI feature will also ignore DRM-protected content or private browsing sessions in Edge. Whether that is also true for private browsing sessions in other browsers is unclear at this point.
Other information, including passwords, codes, social security numbers, financial information, or other sensitive data, may be recorded, however.
Recall sounds like a feature that comes straight out of movies such as Minority Report. An all-knowing AI feature that unveils a user's entire activity on a PC to however has access to it.
Microsoft tried to reassure those concerned with privacy that Recall runs locally only on devices and that the content is not used for AI training either.
Recall is available as a preview at the time of writing. It is optimized for a handful of languages only at the time, including English, German, and Japanese.
Microsoft says that the feature requires at least 50 GB of free space on a hard drive. It uses 25 GB for storage, which, according to Microsoft, is good for storing about 3 months worth of activity on the device. Users may change the storage use of the feature in the settings.
Closing Words
The first batch of Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PCs will arrive in the coming weeks and months. Later this year, PCs powered by Intel and AMD silicon will also arrive, complementing the lineup.
The first major feature that is exclusive to this new type of Windows PCs is Recall, which turns users into transparent users. While access is limited to the particular user, there are situations where users may be coerced to allow others to access it. This may happen during border crossings or during police or state investigations.
What about you? Do you plan to buy a Copilot+ PC in the future and use Recall?
Comments
What’s the point of antivirus products if your OS is a virus? Adware, spyware, ransomware all in one OS.
The enshittification will continue until morale improves…
Not only does AI crap consume a lot more power, it’s now consuming a large amount of disk space too – requiring twice as much disk space as the entire operating system alone requires. And presumably because this AI crap consumes a lot more power, they’re requiring local hardware chips so that they can offload it to end users.
Anyone buying a Windows machine should look for one with Intel or AMD silicon, so they don’t have this Copilot+ crap – also Qualcomm are a scummy company anyway.
It’s like Microsoft looked at what all the crooks were doing to make money: adware, spyware, unwanted software bundling, browser hijacking, search engine hijacking, etc. and thought “hey, we should copy those guys”.
Now they’re going to install a screen/keylogger-on-steroids called Recall. The fact that Microsoft thought this privacy-nightmare was a good idea, sums up what a junk company they have become. Bunch of crooks.
>Intel or AMD silicon
>
Please don’t continue this silly trend Apple started. Since over 50 years every transistor is silicon. You cannot make a germanium CPU. It’s too leaky for semiconductors other than microwave diodes.
you know not person cares that ai has taking over pc’s around the world has locked people out and not microsoft care it start’s with you can’t print it show up on your pc’s screen and on the printer screen printing but it don’t print and the does the same on the scanner and then it says you have not right to boot this pc and when you call microsoft tec’s they say you have to refomat your pc’s
and microsoft is sending out this
1. Microsoft admits Russian state hack still not contained This has tremendous national security implications
2. Microsoft AI Researchers Accidentally Expose 38 Terabytes of Confidential Data
3. Microsoft employee AI tool should be removed until offensive images can be addressed
and there is more but there is not one bit of help from microsoft no tec’s they fired all of them and put in ai DANGER DANGER DANGER microsoft has put us all in danger with ai
If this continues in this way, Windows will become a telemetry and spyware bloatware.
Oh sorry, it already is now. Thanks for the article. :]
What possible real world use is this? How much overhead does this “snapshot” require? How much faster would the system be if it was off?
All I can say is..I am so glad I switched to Linux. The future of Windows is more Spyware in worse way one can think. AI will know everything you do on Windows it will know you better than you know yourself.
The Soviets already had this, it was called the KGB.
Exactly…
Never forget that Microsoft has root access to Windows machines, can mandate any changes, at any time via forced update channels and they do scan and capture data for telemetry purposes.
Between US Cyber officials identifying Microsoft as a national security threat and the GDPR lawsuits, I wouldn’t put anything even remotely sensitive on a Windows machine.
To put the risk severity in perspective, we were contacted for a job last week by a man who’s wife had a medical emergency. All of their data was on his wife’s machine and that machine was Win 11 and secured by a Microsoft Account and he could not get in. Microsoft fought him on getting the machine unlocked so he could get in and access the data they owned while also trying to deal with the medical issues.
Were there options to avoid this situation? Yes… Very intelligent couple but they were not computer savvy and followed Microsoft recommended settings which almost broke them.
Explained the situation and it only took about 5 minutes for them to decide they were done with Microsoft and Windows. A few DD commands and 3 LMDE Cinnamon installs later and they were free again.
Hate to think what would have happened if they had encrypted drives on those machines. Don’t trust Windows 11 and please help others understand the settings so they aren’t stuck in the same situation or worse.