Windows 11: issue may prevent further installations of updates

The latest version of Windows 11, version 24H2, has had its fair share of issues already since its release a few months ago. We covered some of them here, for instance the Auto HDR issue, that can make certain games freeze or display colors incorrectly.

Microsoft added another issue to the seemingly ever-growing list of Windows 11 issues.

The details:

It affects Windows 11, version 24H2 (the latest version of Windows 11 at the time of writing).

The issue may prevent installs of future updates on affected systems.

There is a workaround, but only for users not affected by the issue already.

Issue may prevent the installation of future security updates

The issue affects Windows 11, version 24H2 devices that were installed using installation media, but only if the installation media included the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates.

Good to known: First and third-party tools like the Windows 11 Update Assistant or Rufus support the creation of installation media.

Affected devices may block the installation of any future security updates. This would include the installation of security updates via Windows Update, the direct installation of updates, and installation of updates through other means. Microsoft does not specify the issue further.

Microsoft confirms that the issue does not affect update installations via Windows Update, including upgrades from earlier versions of Windows to the latest Windows 11 feature update. Most Windows 11 devices should be fine therefore.

Microsoft's workaround

Microsoft suggests that users create installation media that includes the December 2024 security updates instead of the October or November 2024 updates. This prevents the issue, as the December 2024 security updates appear not to be affected by the issue.

The company has no advise at this time for customers who experience the issue already on devices. It says that it is working on a resolution.

If the installation is recent, customers may be able to start over from scratch. This would include creating new installation media with the December 2024 security updates and a brand new installation of Windows 11 on the affected device.

Windows Server installations are not affected by the issue, according to Microsoft. You can check out the issue on Microsoft's website. The company will update the information once it manages to resolve it.

Now You: did you run into any issues with Windows lately?

