Microsoft confirms Auto HDR bug in Windows 11 and blocks updates as a consequence

Windows 11, version 24H2 has not been out for long, but its number of issues is already longer than a polonaise at the German carnival.

Gamers faced their fair share of issues already. The release version of Windows 11 24H2 had some issues already. There was a particular issue with the game Asphalt 8 and also issues with Easy Anti-Cheat applications.

Another issue affected certain Ubisoft games. Now, Microsoft confirmed that Auto HDR is also affected.

The details: Windows gamers who have Auto HDR enabled on their devices won't get the upgrade offer to Windows 11, version 24H2 via Windows Update.

Microsoft furthermore asks gamers not to install the latest version off Windows 11 through other means. This includes updates via the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or media creation tool.

The Auto HDR issue

Microsoft describes the issue in the following way: "You might observe that the game colors are incorrect in certain display configurations. You might also observe that some games stop responding.".

In other words, games may freeze and potentially crash on Windows 11, version 24H2, if Auto HDR is enabled.

Note that this affects devices that have been upgraded to the latest version already. If you noticed color issues or freezes in games, you may now have found the culprit, provided that you use Auto HDR on the device.

Microsoft published a workaround for customers who are on Windows 11, version 24H2 already. It, to no surprise, suggests to disable Auto HDR for all games or certain games.

Here is how that is done:

Open the Start menu. Select Settings. Switch to System > Display in the Settings app. Select Graphics on the page that opens. Toggle auto HDR to off on the page that opens.

This disables the feature for all apps and games on the Windows 11 PC.

An alternative to that is to enable or disable Auto HDR for specific apps or games only. This can be done on the same page under "Custom settings for applications". There you may set the feature for specific apps or games only.

Microsoft says that it is working on a resolution. In the meantime, Windows games who have not upgraded yet are stuck on an earlier version of the operating system.

Now You: Do you game on Windows? What is your take on all the issues affecting games and gaming? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

