Microsoft replaces Remote Desktop app for Windows with an app that is liked even less

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 11, 2025
Windows 11 News
|
6

Windows 11 users and administrators who want remote desktop connectivity can use the baked-in functionality. First, be enabling Remote Desktop on non-Home devices, and then downloading the Remote Desktop app for Windows to PCs to establish connections between the two devices.

This happened: Microsoft announced this week that it is retiring the Remote Desktop app at the end of May 2025. The app will be removed from the Microsoft Store and it won't be supported anymore.

Remote Desktop App

Microsoft says that users need to transition to the Windows app to "ensure continued access to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box".

Microsoft highlights the improvements of the Windows app, stating that the new app provides users with "unified access to multiple Windows services" and offers "customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions".

The problem: The new Windows app supports Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box only at this point. It does not support remote desktop connections or services at this stage. To make matters worse, the new Windows app requires a work or school account for use.

Microsoft maintains a list of known issues and limitations of the Windows App. The list includes the following points for the Windows Windows App.

  • Resetting user data through the user interface is not supported (needs to be done via the Settings app).
  • No local Windows Start menu integration.
  • Private Link to Azure Virtual Desktop is not supported.
  • SSO with Active Directory Federation Service is not supported.
  • Connecting to Azure Government, Azure Germany, Azure operated by 21Vianet, or Azure Virtual Desktop (Classic) isn't supported.
  • Windows App does not work in environments where proxy servers require proxy/HTTP authentication.

The rating of the Windows App in Microsoft's Store reflects the missing functionality. It has a rating of 2.6 out of 5 currently. Users complain that the app does not work with personal Microsoft accounts, and does not support RDP on local networks, while the Mac, Android, and iOS versions of the app do.

Remote Desktop App and Connections

Microsoft recommends that remote desktop and remote desktop services users use the RemoteApp and Desktop Connections until the functionality is integrated into the Windows app. The functionality was introduced in Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2, and it shows. It is integrated in the Control Panel of the operating system, and not the Settings app.

Now You: do you use the Remote Desktop app for Windows? What is your take on the change and the newer Windows App? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Microsoft replaces Remote Desktop app for Windows with an app that is liked even less
Article Name
Microsoft replaces Remote Desktop app for Windows with an app that is liked even less
Description
Microsoft plans to end support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows in favor of the newer Windows App. Here is what you need to know about the change.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Comments

  1. Anonymous said on March 11, 2025 at 11:12 pm
    Reply

    Who uses that junk anyways? Remote Desktop Connection is more than enough.

  2. John C. said on March 11, 2025 at 3:10 pm
    Reply

    Ha ha ha! Only a FOOL would enable “Remote Desktop” of *any kind* on their computer. It’s one of the very first things I disable before going online with a new computer or one on which I’ve put a fresh install of the Windows OS.

    Try as I might, I can think of no earthly reason why I would *ever* expose my computer’s soft underbelly to hackers by having this monstrosity activated.

    1. Mike Williams said on March 11, 2025 at 10:24 pm
      Reply

      You don’t use it on your home computer. You use it to manage multiple Windows servers.

      But if you only use a computer for gaming and watching memes, it makes sense you are ignorant of the real life uses.

      1. James Thelion said on March 12, 2025 at 1:24 am
        Reply

        @Mike, please bring me a coffee! No sugar!

    2. Bob said on March 11, 2025 at 4:53 pm
      Reply

      “Remote” does not imply “open to the entire internet.” RDP works well with multiple PCs around the house, and that traffic does not leave the LAN.

      Also, for real peace of mind, don’t trust that disabling a feature will prevent the connections forever. We’ve all seen updates revert settings in Windows, right? Explicitly block 3389 in your router (both directions) & disable UPNP so clients can’t poke holes in your firewall.

  3. d3x said on March 11, 2025 at 2:49 pm
    Reply

    Hold on a moment, because I’m totally confused by this. Which one of those you talk about is “mstcs.exe”?

