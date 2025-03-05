Windows 11’s Copilot Gets a Native Makeover with New Features

Microsoft has announced a major upgrade to its Copilot AI assistant for Windows 11, transforming it from a web-based interface into a fully native app with an improved user experience. This update aims to provide a smoother, more integrated AI experience that aligns with the aesthetics and functionality of Windows 11.

The new Copilot app features a modernized UI, incorporating Windows 11’s design language with mica blur effects, native context menus, and a more fluid experience. Users can now access multiple chat instances through a sidebar, improving multitasking and making it easier to return to previous conversations.

One of the most significant changes is the transition away from Copilot’s previous web-wrapper implementation, which relied on Edge’s WebView2. This shift makes the assistant feel more like an integrated part of the operating system, rather than an extension of Microsoft’s browser.

Users can launch Copilot using a new shortcut—Alt + Space—or by clicking the Copilot icon in the system tray. The assistant now supports deeper system integrations, allowing it to control Windows settings more effectively, execute commands, and assist with productivity tasks more intuitively.

The updated Copilot app also brings better customization options, including settings to control whether it starts on boot, keeps chat histories, or integrates with other Microsoft services like Edge and Office.

Currently, the new native Copilot experience is rolling out to Windows Insiders for testing before a broader release expected in the coming weeks. As Microsoft continues to refine its AI offerings, this update positions Copilot as a central feature in the Windows ecosystem, providing users with a more seamless and responsive AI assistant.

