Google's Gemini Live camera and screen sharing supports all Android devices
Apr 2, 2025
Google Gemini Live's Project Astra features are not exclusive Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones as we may have believed. The camera and screen sharing feature will work on all Android devices,

According to a support document on Google's website, the live video streaming and screen sharing capabilities are compatible with any Android device that is running Android 10.0 or newer. However, these Google Gemini Live camera and screen sharing features require a subscription to Gemini Advanced, which costs $20 per month, it's bundled into the Google One AI Premium plan.

Google's support page mentions that, "For now, these features are available on any Android device with Gemini Advanced". This phrasing seems to hint at potential changes in device support in the future. This wider compatibility means that various tablets and foldable devices may also be able to utilize the features without being confined to flagship models from Samsung and Google.

Project Astra was first showcased at Google I/O 2024 as little more than a concept, but became a reality after several months of public beta testing at the end of last year. A finalized version was revealed during MWC Barcelona 2025.

Google says that the features are being launched gradually, hence all users may not have immediate access to them. Some Gemini Advanced subscribers have already shared clips of the new features on their phone. As more users gain access to the features, they will be able to share their surroundings or device screens for a richer context during live interactions.

Via: Android Central

