Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 Series with advanced AI and top-tier specs

Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Here is a quick overview of the new flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched

Starting with the regular model, the Galaxy S25 includes a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage. The device packs a 4,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera array featuring a 50MP wide-angle lens that supports OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 120° FOV, and a 10MP Telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S25 runs on Samsung One UI 7 which is based on Android 15, and comes with Google's Gemini AI assistant. Upgrades to Google’s Circle to Search on the Galaxy S25 now lets it recognize phone numbers, email and URLs on your screen, allowing you to take action with a single tap.

Other AI features on the device include Call Transcript, Writing Assist, and Drawing Assist. Samsung has introduced a "Personal Data Engine" which uses Knox to protect user data while using AI services. The phone supports Snapdragon Satellite, which allows emergency messages to be sent via satellite-based systems, similar to Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service.

Samsung's Galaxy S25+ is similar to the standard version in the camera and CPU departments. It features a 120Hz display that is 6.7-inches in size. The phone has a QHD+ AMOLED 2X panel that supports Vision Booster technology, and is powered by the same Snapdragon chip, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, with a 4,900mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly bigger screen, with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The flagship smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, 1TB of storage, 12GB of RAM. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 200MP primary camera that supports OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor that supports 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom. The rest of the specs are fairly similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S25 starting at $799.99, while the Galaxy S25+ starts at $999.99. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price starts at $1,299.99. The phones will start shipping on February 7th.

Summary Article Name Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 Series with advanced AI and top-tier specs Description Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Series with Cutting-Edge Features Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement