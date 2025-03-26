Gurman says Jon Prosser's iOS 19 mockups not representative of actual UI redesign

Mar 26, 2025
Updated • Mar 26, 2025
Apple, iOS
Recent discussions have emerged concerning the accuracy of iOS 19 user interface (UI) mockups presented by Jon Prosser from the YouTube channel "Front Page Tech." These mockups have garnered attention, from users who misunderstood that the content represents Apple's official design plans for iOS 19.

Jon Prosser released visuals suggesting a significant UI overhaul in the upcoming iOS 19, drawing inspiration from design elements found in visionOS, as was previously mentioned by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These mockups showcased features such as translucent menus and a restructured layout, leading to widespread speculation about the potential direction of Apple's UI design. Some users were not too happy about the changes, while others seemed impressed.

But now, Gurman says that the designs shown in the mockups are not representative of what we'll see at WWDC. He went on to explain that the mockups could be based on older builds of iOS, and are based on vague descriptions, and that they are missing key features. While Apple is indeed working on updates to its operating systems, nothing has been confirmed regarding the upcoming iOS update.

Mockups can offer creative interpretations, but they should be viewed with caution. Official announcements and materials from Apple remain the most reliable sources for information on upcoming software developments. Staying informed through official channels ensures preparedness for genuine changes and features.

