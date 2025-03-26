WWDC25 to feature online sessions and in-person events at Apple Park

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 9 to 13, 2025. The conference will be held online and is free for all developers. Additionally, a special in-person event is scheduled for June 9 at Apple Park, offering developers and students an opportunity to engage directly with Apple experts and experience the keynote and Platforms State of the Union presentations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference Highlights

WWDC25 aims to showcase the latest advancements in Apple's software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Attendees can expect:

Keynote Address: An overview of upcoming software updates and new technologies.

Platforms State of the Union: In-depth sessions on the latest tools, frameworks, and features for developers.

Video Sessions: A series of presentations covering various aspects of app and game development.

Online Labs: Opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers for guidance and technical assistance.

On June 9, Apple will host an in-person event at Apple Park, allowing selected developers to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union presentations live. Attendees will also have the chance to meet with Apple experts and participate in special activities. Space for this event is limited, and details on how to apply are available on the WWDC25 website.

As part of its commitment to nurturing the next generation of developers, Apple continues to support the Swift Student Challenge. Applicants will be notified of their status on March 27, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. Additionally, 50 Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Developers and students can access WWDC25 content through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. These platforms will provide updates and additional information leading up to the conference.

WWDC25 promises to be an enriching event for developers worldwide, offering insights into Apple's latest software innovations and providing valuable resources to enhance app and game development. Whether attending online or in person, participants will have unique opportunities to connect with Apple experts and the broader developer community.

Source: Apple

Advertisement