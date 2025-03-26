WWDC25 to feature online sessions and in-person events at Apple Park

WWDC 2023 Here's what to expect, and where to watch the live stream
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 26, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 9 to 13, 2025. The conference will be held online and is free for all developers. Additionally, a special in-person event is scheduled for June 9 at Apple Park, offering developers and students an opportunity to engage directly with Apple experts and experience the keynote and Platforms State of the Union presentations.

Conference Highlights

WWDC25 aims to showcase the latest advancements in Apple's software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Attendees can expect:

  • Keynote Address: An overview of upcoming software updates and new technologies.
  • Platforms State of the Union: In-depth sessions on the latest tools, frameworks, and features for developers.
  • Video Sessions: A series of presentations covering various aspects of app and game development.
  • Online Labs: Opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers for guidance and technical assistance.

On June 9, Apple will host an in-person event at Apple Park, allowing selected developers to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union presentations live. Attendees will also have the chance to meet with Apple experts and participate in special activities. Space for this event is limited, and details on how to apply are available on the WWDC25 website.

As part of its commitment to nurturing the next generation of developers, Apple continues to support the Swift Student Challenge. Applicants will be notified of their status on March 27, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. Additionally, 50 Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Developers and students can access WWDC25 content through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel. These platforms will provide updates and additional information leading up to the conference.

WWDC25 promises to be an enriching event for developers worldwide, offering insights into Apple's latest software innovations and providing valuable resources to enhance app and game development. Whether attending online or in person, participants will have unique opportunities to connect with Apple experts and the broader developer community.

Source: Apple

Advertisement

Related content

Gurman says Jon Prosser's iOS 19 mockups not representative of actual UI redesign
Apple Intelligence is now available in 6 more countries

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 RC Ahead of Official Release in Early April
Apple has plans to revolutionize health care with the Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Feature Integrated Cameras and Advanced AI Capabilities
Apple faces lawsuit over false advertising of Apple Intelligence

Apple faces lawsuit over false advertising of Apple Intelligence
Passwords App in iOS 18

Apple’s Passwords App Had a Major Security Flaw—Here’s What You Need to Know
Google trial against USA

Apple Loses German Antitrust Appeal, Faces Stricter Regulatory Oversight

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved