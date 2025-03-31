Apple is working on an AI Doctor for iPhone's Health App

Apple is set to unveil a major overhaul of its Health app, which is codenamed "Project Mulberry". Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the revamped app for iPhone will introduce a new feature known as the "Health Coach," which is an AI agent that has been designed to replicate your doctor.

The AI health coach will utilize existing health data, particularly from users of the Apple Watch, to provide personalized health recommendations. As part of its development, Apple is reportedly collaborating with a range of health experts, including nutritionists, physical therapists, sleep experts, mental health experts, and cardiologists, to create educational videos that address key health trends and offer guidance.

Apple is also looking to feature a prominent medical personality as host for this service, which will be called "Health+". This is not the first time the company has been rumored to be working on such a service. Some of the company's product's already help monitor the well-being of the user, notably the Apple Watch, which can detect heart ailments, sleep apnea, fall detection, crash detection, etc., while the AirPods Pro 2 offer hearing aid capabilities.

A central focus of the new Health app will be food tracking, enabling users to monitor their dietary intake more efficiently. Apple wants to leverage the rear cameras on the iPhone to analyze users' workouts and provide real-time recommendations for improving exercise techniques. This functionality could seamlessly tie into Apple's existing Fitness+ subscription service, adding another layer of utility to the platform.

These ambitious plans for Apple’s Project Mulberry are reportedly part of Tim Cook's vision of Apple’s greatest societal contribution in health care. It may redefine how users engage with their devices to monitor their health, leveraging AI technology and expert insights to promote a healthier lifestyle. 9to5Mac reports that the "AI Doctor" is expected to debut with the iOS 19 update in spring next year.

