Apple Watch to Feature Integrated Cameras and Advanced AI Capabilities

Apple has plans to revolutionize health care with the Apple Watch
Mar 24, 2025
Apple is reportedly developing future Apple Watch models equipped with integrated cameras to enable advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, aiming for a release by 2027. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these enhancements will introduce functionalities such as Visual Intelligence, allowing the watch to interpret and provide information about the user's surroundings.

In the standard Apple Watch Series, the cameras are expected to be embedded within the display, while the Apple Watch Ultra may feature a side-mounted camera adjacent to the digital crown and button. This strategic placement is designed to facilitate seamless interaction with the environment, enabling the device to "see" and analyze external contexts.

Visual Intelligence, which debuted on the iPhone 16, allows users to perform tasks such as adding event details from a flyer directly to their calendar or retrieving information about a restaurant by capturing its image. These capabilities are currently powered by AI models from external providers; however, Apple aims to transition to its proprietary AI models by 2027, coinciding with the anticipated release of these camera-equipped wearables.

The development of these advanced features is being overseen by Mike Rockwell, previously responsible for the Vision Pro project. Rockwell's leadership is expected to drive the integration of AI functionalities across Apple's wearable devices, including the enhancement of Siri's capabilities through delayed large language model upgrades.

In addition to the Apple Watch, Apple is exploring the incorporation of similar camera and AI technologies into other products, such as AirPods. These developments are part of Apple's broader strategy to create a more interconnected and intelligent ecosystem of devices that can provide users with contextual and actionable information based on their immediate environment.

While these advancements promise to enhance user experience significantly, they also raise considerations regarding privacy and data security. The integration of cameras into wearable devices necessitates robust measures to protect user information and ensure that data processing aligns with Apple's commitment to user privacy.

As the 2027 target release date approaches, it is anticipated that Apple will provide further details on these innovations, including specific functionalities, privacy safeguards, and how these features will integrate with existing Apple services and devices.

Source: The Verge

Comments

  1. Roger J said on March 25, 2025 at 3:15 am
    Reply

    I don’t want to wear a smart watch. I didn’t ask for Visual Intelligence. I don’t want a device with my calendar or schedule on it. Apple sucks.

  2. OldGamer said on March 25, 2025 at 12:02 am
    Reply

    What we all know is that : it seems to be all plastic, instead of all metal.
    Same price. Make yout choise.

  3. Dude said on March 24, 2025 at 9:31 pm
    Reply

    I bet the battery will last a whole whopping 3 hours now! Yay! Thank goodness for AI and all those apps! I don’t know how I would tell time and live without them.

