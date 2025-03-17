Apple considered removing the charging port from iPhone 17 Air

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is generating buzz with its promise of advanced features reminiscent of the iPhone 16 Pro, including Camera Control and ProMotion technology. Industry insiders, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), have confirmed that while this model will adopt thinner dimensions—measuring an impressive 5.5mm with a 6.6-inch display—it will also face some compromises, such as the exclusion of a second speaker and the limitation of a single rear camera.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air will equip the new C1 chip, heralded as Apple's first in-house 5G modem, which debuted in the iPhone 16e. However, it will not support mmWave technology, though the company still markets its previous models as providing “Superfast 5G cellular.” Despite this compromise in wireless capabilities, Apple is eager to ensure that battery life remains a priority. Engineers have reportedly been working to redesign the phone's display and internal components to maintain efficiency, even with the device's sleek profile.

Analysts are speculating that the iPhone 17 Air will hit the market with a starting price around $900, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus it is set to replace. If this price point is accurate, it could enhance the phone's commercial appeal significantly. Moreover, Apple's consideration for the iPhone 17 Air to be a “port-free” device, as in it considered removing the charging port entirely. But this plan was ultimately shelved, likely influenced by regulatory pressures, particularly from European regulations regarding mobile devices.

Leaked pictures (courtesy Sonny Dickson) of a dummy model have shown us what the iPhone 17 Air looks like.

The upcoming device marks a big shift in design and technology for Apple, and if historical patterns hold, it may capture consumers' attention with its distinct look and improved specs. As all eyes turn to the official launch, the anticipation builds for what could be a pivotal release in the iPhone lineup.

