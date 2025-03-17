Apple considered removing the charging port from iPhone 17 Air

Agencies Ghacks
Mar 17, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is generating buzz with its promise of advanced features reminiscent of the iPhone 16 Pro, including Camera Control and ProMotion technology. Industry insiders, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via 9to5Mac), have confirmed that while this model will adopt thinner dimensions—measuring an impressive 5.5mm with a 6.6-inch display—it will also face some compromises, such as the exclusion of a second speaker and the limitation of a single rear camera.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air will equip the new C1 chip, heralded as Apple's first in-house 5G modem, which debuted in the iPhone 16e. However, it will not support mmWave technology, though the company still markets its previous models as providing “Superfast 5G cellular.” Despite this compromise in wireless capabilities, Apple is eager to ensure that battery life remains a priority. Engineers have reportedly been working to redesign the phone's display and internal components to maintain efficiency, even with the device's sleek profile.

Analysts are speculating that the iPhone 17 Air will hit the market with a starting price around $900, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus it is set to replace. If this price point is accurate, it could enhance the phone's commercial appeal significantly. Moreover, Apple's consideration for the iPhone 17 Air to be a “port-free” device, as in it considered removing the charging port entirely. But this plan was ultimately shelved, likely influenced by regulatory pressures, particularly from European regulations regarding mobile devices.

Leaked pictures (courtesy Sonny Dickson) of a dummy model have shown us what the iPhone 17 Air looks like.

Leaked iphone 17 air dummy model

The upcoming device marks a big shift in design and technology for Apple, and if historical patterns hold, it may capture consumers' attention with its distinct look and improved specs. As all eyes turn to the official launch, the anticipation builds for what could be a pivotal release in the iPhone lineup.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Arcade

Katamari Damacy Rolling Live Launches Exclusively on Apple Arcade April 3
Shazam apple music classical

Shazam Update Syncs Control Center Recognitions to Music Playlists
How to clear Siri suggestions easily

Apple's Major Siri Overhaul Delayed Until 2027 Amid Development Challenges
Apple fixes security issues in older versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS

Apple Updates App Store Age Ratings and Enhances Child Account Setup for Improved Safety
enable Advanced Data Protection in macOS Ventura 13.1

U.S. Investigates UK's Alleged Request for backdoor in Apple's Encryption
Apple iPhone battery lawsuit

Apple Cuts Off Russian Developers from Enterprise Program Amid Ongoing Sanctions

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved