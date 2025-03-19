Apple Loses German Antitrust Appeal, Faces Stricter Regulatory Oversight

Apple has lost its appeal against a German regulatory assessment, resulting in heightened antitrust scrutiny within the country. The Federal Court of Justice upheld the Federal Cartel Office's 2023 designation of Apple as a "company of paramount cross-market significance for competition," a status that subjects the tech giant to stricter oversight aimed at curbing potential market dominance.

This ruling aligns Apple with other major technology companies, such as Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Meta (Facebook's parent company), which have also been subjected to increased regulatory scrutiny in Germany. The decision empowers German authorities to implement measures ensuring fair competition, particularly concerning Apple's App Store practices and data collection policies.

In response, Apple expressed disagreement with the court's decision, emphasizing its commitment to user privacy and security. A company spokesperson stated, "It neglects the value of a business model that places the privacy and security of users at its centre." Apple also noted that it faces significant competition in Germany, suggesting that the ruling overlooks the competitive landscape.

The court dismissed Apple's request to consult the European Court of Justice, indicating confidence in its jurisdiction to enforce national antitrust laws. Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office, welcomed the ruling, stating, "This means that the highest court has confirmed that Apple is subject to stricter abuse control." Mundt emphasized that the decision reinforces ongoing reviews of Apple's practices, particularly regarding third-party app tracking and data collection.

This development underscores the growing regulatory challenges faced by major technology companies in Europe, as authorities seek to promote competition and protect consumer interests in digital markets.

Source: Reuters

