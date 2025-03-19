Apple Loses German Antitrust Appeal, Faces Stricter Regulatory Oversight

Google trial against USA
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 19, 2025
Apple
|
0

Apple has lost its appeal against a German regulatory assessment, resulting in heightened antitrust scrutiny within the country. The Federal Court of Justice upheld the Federal Cartel Office's 2023 designation of Apple as a "company of paramount cross-market significance for competition," a status that subjects the tech giant to stricter oversight aimed at curbing potential market dominance.

This ruling aligns Apple with other major technology companies, such as Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Meta (Facebook's parent company), which have also been subjected to increased regulatory scrutiny in Germany. The decision empowers German authorities to implement measures ensuring fair competition, particularly concerning Apple's App Store practices and data collection policies.

In response, Apple expressed disagreement with the court's decision, emphasizing its commitment to user privacy and security. A company spokesperson stated, "It neglects the value of a business model that places the privacy and security of users at its centre." Apple also noted that it faces significant competition in Germany, suggesting that the ruling overlooks the competitive landscape.

The court dismissed Apple's request to consult the European Court of Justice, indicating confidence in its jurisdiction to enforce national antitrust laws. Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office, welcomed the ruling, stating, "This means that the highest court has confirmed that Apple is subject to stricter abuse control." Mundt emphasized that the decision reinforces ongoing reviews of Apple's practices, particularly regarding third-party app tracking and data collection.

This development underscores the growing regulatory challenges faced by major technology companies in Europe, as authorities seek to promote competition and protect consumer interests in digital markets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Related content

Apple considered removing the charging port from iPhone 17 Air
Apple Arcade

Katamari Damacy Rolling Live Launches Exclusively on Apple Arcade April 3
Shazam apple music classical

Shazam Update Syncs Control Center Recognitions to Music Playlists
How to clear Siri suggestions easily

Apple's Major Siri Overhaul Delayed Until 2027 Amid Development Challenges
Apple fixes security issues in older versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS

Apple Updates App Store Age Ratings and Enhances Child Account Setup for Improved Safety
enable Advanced Data Protection in macOS Ventura 13.1

U.S. Investigates UK's Alleged Request for backdoor in Apple's Encryption

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved