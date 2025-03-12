Katamari Damacy Rolling Live Launches Exclusively on Apple Arcade April 3

Bandai Namco is set to release a new installment in the beloved Katamari series, titled Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, exclusively on Apple Arcade starting April 3, 2025. This marks the first original entry in the franchise in nearly a decade, bringing the series' signature quirky gameplay to a new generation of players.

Game Premise and Features

In Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, players reprise the role of the Prince of All Cosmos, tasked with aiding his father, the King of All Cosmos, who has embarked on a new venture as a livestreamer. The objective is to roll up various objects on Earth to create massive Katamari balls, thereby boosting the King's viewer numbers. As players progress, they will encounter comments from in-game fans, and the audience size will grow, unlocking new stages by completing the King's challenges. The game also includes royal gifts for unlocking costumes and hidden cousins who become playable once found. Bandai Namco recommends using a controller for the best experience, though touch controls are available.

Exclusive Launch on Apple Arcade

The decision to launch Katamari Damacy Rolling Live exclusively on Apple Arcade underscores the platform's commitment to offering unique and engaging content. Apple Arcade subscribers will have access to this new title at no additional cost, enjoying an ad-free experience. This move aligns with Apple's strategy to bolster its gaming subscription service with high-quality, exclusive titles.

Series Legacy and Creator's Involvement

The Katamari series, known for its whimsical art style and innovative gameplay, debuted in 2004 with Katamari Damacy on the PlayStation 2. The franchise quickly gained a cult following, leading to several sequels and spin-offs. Notably, the original creator, Keita Takahashi, is not involved in this new project, as he is currently working on his upcoming game, To a T, scheduled for release on May 28, 2025.

Additional Apple Arcade Releases

Alongside Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, Apple Arcade will introduce other titles on April 3, including Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, puffies., and ad-free versions of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, The Game of Life 2, and Sesame Street Mecha Builders. These additions aim to diversify the platform's offerings, catering to a wide range of gaming preferences.

Looking Ahead

The release of Katamari Damacy Rolling Live on Apple Arcade represents a significant moment for both the franchise and the platform. Fans of the series can look forward to experiencing the classic rolling mechanics and eccentric charm on their Apple devices, while newcomers have the opportunity to discover what makes Katamari a standout in the gaming world. This exclusive launch may also signal a broader trend of established franchises exploring mobile platforms to reach wider audiences.

