Far Cry Multiplayer Game 'Project Maverick' Undergoes Development Reset

Ubisoft has reportedly restarted development on an unannounced live-service project set in the Far Cry universe, known internally as Project Maverick. Originally designed as a multiplayer-focused extraction shooter, the game was intended to launch alongside the next mainline entry in the series, Far Cry 7 (codenamed "Project Blackbird"). However, internal restructuring and shifting priorities have led the company to return Maverick to the prototyping stage.

Project Maverick was initially envisioned as a large-scale multiplayer survival experience set in the Alaskan wilderness. Players would battle against hostile factions, dangerous wildlife, and extreme environmental conditions while completing objectives and attempting to extract valuable resources. The title was expected to align with the growing trend of extraction shooters, similar to games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown.

However, in late 2024, Ubisoft reassigned many of Maverick's developers to assist with Far Cry 7, resulting in a slowdown in its progress. The project was reportedly handed over to Ubisoft Sherbrooke, a relatively new studio within the company, to explore a new direction for the game.

While exact details of the rebooted version remain unclear, it is believed that Maverick will still retain its multiplayer focus but may shift away from the extraction shooter format. This move comes as Ubisoft evaluates its live-service strategy, following mixed reactions to recent multiplayer-driven projects.

Both Far Cry 7 and Project Maverick have been internally delayed, with expected release windows now set for 2026. Ubisoft is aiming to refine both games to align with modern gaming expectations and ensure they resonate with fans of the franchise.

Ubisoft’s decision to reboot Maverick is quite similar to industry trends and avoid releasing an underdeveloped live-service title. Whether the final iteration of the game will maintain its original survival mechanics or pivot to a different structure remains to be seen.

Source: Neowin

