Windows 10 Reclaims Top Spot as Most Popular OS Among Steam Users

Windows 10 has reclaimed its position as the most popular operating system among Steam users, according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey. This development comes after Windows 11 had previously surpassed Windows 10 in user adoption on the platform.

As of February 2025, the operating system distribution among Steam users is as follows:

Windows 10: 53.34% of users

Windows 11: 44.10% of users

Other Operating Systems (including macOS and Linux): less than 3% of users

This resurgence in Windows 10 usage may be attributed to several factors, including hardware compatibility issues, user familiarity, and performance considerations that lead gamers to prefer the more established Windows 10 environment.

Beyond operating system preferences, the survey also highlights other significant trends among Steam users:

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs): The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 has emerged as the most popular GPU among Steam users, reflecting a trend toward more powerful graphics capabilities in gaming setups.

System Memory: A majority of users have systems equipped with 16 GB of RAM, indicating a standard that supports modern gaming requirements.

Storage Solutions: Most users possess storage capacities exceeding 1 TB, with available free space typically ranging between 100 and 249 GB, ensuring ample room for game installations and other data.

These insights provide valuable information for developers and hardware manufacturers, enabling them to tailor their products and services to the evolving preferences and configurations of the gaming community. As technology advances and new operating systems are introduced, it will be interesting to observe how these trends continue to develop in future surveys.

Source: Steam

