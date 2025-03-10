Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches June 26 for PlayStation 5

Kojima Productions and Sony have officially confirmed that "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" will launch this June, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. A cinematic trailer has been released on YouTube, that highlights the game’s visual prowess but also showcases its star-studded cast, which includes actors such as Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Troy Baker.

The narrative appears to explore themes surrounding America's gun culture, drawing parallels to the nation's history, as hinted by scenes featuring gunmen and a reflective narrator. For those eager to dive into the game early, preordering will grant early access to a custom hologram of a Quokka and various Silver Skeletons—Battle, Boost, and Bokka—which are leg-attachments that can enhance the capabilities of the main character, Sam Bridges, who also starred in the original game that was released in 2019.

Death Stranding 2 has been priced at $70, and releases on June 26. Preorders for the much-anticipated title will commence on March 17, allowing fans to secure their copies ahead of release. The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $80, offering 48-hour early access to the game, along with exclusive in-game items such as the Gold version of the Silver Skeletons and a Level 1 MP Bullet Machine Gun unlock. In addition, this edition includes three patches that contribute to the game’s lore and character development.

For collectors, the Ace Edition priced at $230 will feature all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, plus additional physical items like a 15” Magellan Man Statue and art cards encapsulated in a premium box. However, it's worth noting that this edition will not include a physical copy of the game itself.

Kojima Productions will focus on two upcoming projects, OD and Physint, after the release of Death Stranding 2.

source: Gamespot

