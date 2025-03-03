New 'S&D Extraction' Mode Brings Tactical Bomb Defusal Gameplay to Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is set to expand its competitive gameplay offerings with the introduction of a new mode called "S&D Extraction," drawing inspiration from tactical shooters like Counter-Strike. Scheduled for release later this year, this mode will feature bomb planting and defusal mechanics, adding a fresh layer of strategy to the game.

In S&D Extraction, players will be divided into two teams: attackers and defenders. The attacking team is tasked with planting a bomb at designated sites, while the defending team must prevent the plant or defuse the bomb if it has been planted. The mode emphasizes tactical planning, precise execution, and team coordination, aligning with the strategic elements found in games like Counter-Strike.

This addition marks a significant evolution in Halo Infinite's gameplay, offering a mode that caters to fans of tactical, objective-based shooters. By incorporating elements from renowned titles in the genre, 343 Industries aims to diversify the gaming experience and attract a broader audience.

While community-created modes with similar mechanics have existed within Halo Infinite's Forge mode, S&D Extraction will be an official offering, ensuring a polished and balanced experience for all players. This move showcases the developers' commitment to evolving the game based on community feedback and industry trends.

As the release date approaches, more details about S&D Extraction, including specific gameplay mechanics and maps, are expected to be unveiled. Players can anticipate a mode that challenges their strategic thinking and teamwork, further enriching the competitive landscape of Halo Infinite.

Source: esports.gg

