Monolith Productions and Others Closed as Warner Bros. Refocuses on Key Franchises

Feb 26, 2025
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the closure of three of its video game development studios—Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego—as part of a strategic restructuring aimed at enhancing profitability and focusing on core franchises. This move includes the cancellation of the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman" game, which was under development at Monolith Productions.

Monolith Productions, renowned for titles such as "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" and "F.E.A.R.," was developing the "Wonder Woman" game, which has now been canceled. Player First Games, the studio behind the crossover fighting game "MultiVersus," and Warner Bros. Games San Diego, which was working on a new AAA project, are also being shut down.

The decision to close these studios comes in the wake of several underperforming titles, including "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," which did not meet sales expectations. Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, JB Perrette, cited a disappointing 2024 and emphasized the company's intention to concentrate on four key franchises: Harry Potter (Hogwarts Legacy), Mortal Kombat, DC (primarily Batman), and Game of Thrones.

This restructuring aligns with broader industry trends, as major players like Microsoft and Sony have also implemented cost-cutting measures and studio closures in response to market challenges. The video game industry has been grappling with reduced consumer spending due to high inflation, affecting discretionary budgets and making new purchases less attractive.

Warner Bros. Discovery aims to repurpose staff where possible and focus on producing high-quality games within its central franchises. The company remains committed to delivering engaging experiences to its audience while navigating the evolving landscape of the gaming industry.

