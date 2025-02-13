Borderlands 4 Set for September 23 Release with New Gameplay Features

2K and Gearbox Software have announced that Borderlands 4 will launch worldwide on September 23, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. A new trailer has been released, offering a glimpse of the intense action, unique enemies, and valuable loot that await players on the new planet, Kairos.

Building upon the franchise's signature looter-shooter gameplay, Borderlands 4 introduces enhanced movement abilities, including gliding, dodging, double jumping, and fixed-point grappling. These features aim to provide players with greater agility and combat options as they navigate the game's dynamic environments.

The Borderlands series has achieved significant commercial success, with over 87 million copies sold to date. Known for its memorable characters, rich world-building, and an extensive array of unique weapons, the franchise has established itself as a staple in the gaming community.

Fans can wishlist Borderlands 4 now and stay tuned for a full gameplay reveal scheduled for a PlayStation State of Play event later this spring. This upcoming showcase is expected to provide a more in-depth look at the game's features and mechanics.

For the latest updates, players are encouraged to visit the official Borderlands website and follow the game's social media channels on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

