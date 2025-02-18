Bethesda Offers Fans a Chance to Be Immortalized in The Elder Scrolls 6

Feb 18, 2025
Bethesda Softworks is offering fans a unique opportunity to become part of gaming history by featuring as a non-playable character (NPC) in the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6. This chance comes through a charity auction benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, allowing the highest bidder to collaborate with Bethesda's development team to create a custom NPC for the game.

The auction description highlights the exclusivity of this experience: "This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI." Participants will work directly with the developers to design a character that reflects their vision, ensuring a personal touch within the game's expansive world.

Bidding for this opportunity is currently active on the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic auction page and is set to conclude on February 22, 2025. As of now, bids have already surpassed the $7,000 mark, indicating significant interest from the gaming community. All proceeds from the auction will support the Make-A-Wish Foundation's mission to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

While Bethesda has remained relatively quiet about The Elder Scrolls 6 since its initial announcement in 2018, this auction serves as a reminder of the game's ongoing development and the company's commitment to engaging with its fan base in meaningful ways. The Elder Scrolls series is renowned for its immersive open worlds and rich storytelling, and this initiative offers a fan the chance to leave a lasting legacy within the next installment.

For those interested in participating, more details and bidding options are available on the Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic auction page. This event not only provides a unique gaming experience but also supports a noble cause, combining the excitement of The Elder Scrolls universe with the opportunity to make a positive impact.

Comments

  1. Allwynd said on February 18, 2025 at 6:29 pm
    Reply

    Bethesda are really desperate after the flop that was Starfield to be offering such ways to build hype. WoW has done this too, but that was when the game already established itself as successful on its own merit.

    Seems like TES6 will be as bad and bare-bones as ESO and TES5 (and to an extent TES4). Back when it was announced, I was excited, I was even concerned my then-PC wouldn’t be able to run it, but since then I’ve seen the bad state of the gaming industry and gotten a new PC and am not at all concerned whether the game will be able to run on it or not as I will very likely not even bother with it.

