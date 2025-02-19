Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Reportedly Selling Games Unit to Scopely

Niantic, the developer behind the popular augmented reality game Pokémon Go, is reportedly in discussions to sell its gaming division to Scopely Inc., a company owned by Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group. The proposed deal is valued at approximately $3.5 billion and would encompass Niantic's entire gaming portfolio, including titles like Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now. While negotiations are ongoing, there is no guarantee that an agreement will be finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2010 as an internal startup within Google, Niantic gained prominence with the launch of Ingress in 2013, followed by the massive success of Pokémon Go in 2016. Despite the initial popularity of its games, Niantic has faced challenges in replicating the success of Pokémon Go with subsequent releases. The company has also undergone significant restructuring, including laying off 230 employees in 2023, which accounted for about 25% of its workforce.

The potential sale of its gaming division indicates a strategic shift for Niantic, as the company plans to refocus on its original mission of developing geospatial mapping and augmented reality technologies. By leveraging the extensive data collected from its AR games, Niantic aims to build large-scale geospatial models to advance spatial intelligence and AI applications. This move aligns with the company's long-term vision of creating a "real-world metaverse" that seamlessly integrates digital and physical environments.

Scopely, known for its portfolio of mobile games, was acquired by the Saudi-owned Savvy Games Group in 2023 for nearly $5 billion. This acquisition was part of Savvy's broader strategy to invest $37.8 billion in the global gaming industry, aiming to establish itself as a significant player in the market. Prior to its acquisition by Savvy, Scopely had expanded through notable purchases, including the acquisition of FoxNext Games from Disney in 2020 and GSN Games from Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2021 for $1 billion. These strategic moves have bolstered Scopely's position in the mobile gaming sector, with popular titles such as Star Trek Fleet Command, Stumble Guys, and Yahtzee With Buddies under its belt.

If the acquisition of Niantic's gaming division proceeds, it would significantly expand Scopely's offerings and potentially bring new life to Niantic's existing titles under new management. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Niantic's decision to divest its gaming assets reflects a broader trend of companies adapting to changing market dynamics and focusing on core competencies. The outcome of these negotiations could have substantial implications for both the future of Niantic's beloved games and the company's role in the burgeoning fields of augmented reality and geospatial technology.

Advertisement