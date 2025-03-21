YouTube may introduce customizable audio quality for Premium subscribers

YouTube may introduce customizable audio quality for Premium subscribers
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 21, 2025
Youtube
|
0

YouTube is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to adjust the audio quality while watching videos. There is a catch, this option could be exclusively available for subscribers of YouTube Premium.

Google recently launched a new subscription tier called YouTube Premium Lite in the U.S. This option provides ad-free viewing on “most videos” but comes with limitations, such as the inability to download videos for offline viewing or play them in the background. This tier is part of YouTube’s ongoing effort to entice users into the paid subscription fold. There may soon be another reason why people may want to subscribe to the service.

As it stands, the quality of audio on YouTube depends on the video uploader, leaving viewers with no control over the audio bitrate. But, an upcoming upgrade will reportedly offer three adjustable audio quality options: Normal, High, and Auto. The latter option would automatically adapt to the user’s internet speed, similar to existing video quality settings. This feature was initially revealed as an experimental option for music videos in January.

The introduction of customizable audio settings could enhance the platform’s appeal, particularly to audiophiles who prioritize sound quality. Such an upgrade may also serve as a strategic move to attract more subscriptions to YouTube Premium, which has been under pressure to compete in the streaming arena.

The exact launch date of this audio feature remains uncertain, as it is currently reflected only in code snippets within the YouTube beta app, which were spotted by Android Authority. But its potential implementation could mark one of the platform's most significant upgrades in recent years.

Advertisement

Related content

Google pushing "Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service" banners on YouTube
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

Google set to relaunch Premium Lite subscription for a budget-friendly YouTube experience

Google revives YouTube Premium Lite, but this time with "limited ads"

YouTube Premium: another massive price increase in some regions angers users
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users
Firefox Take Screenshot YouTube

How to capture a screenshot from a YouTube Video

Tutorials & Tips

How to change YouTube handle

How to upload Shorts on YouTube: Guide

How to monetize YouTube channel in 4 steps?

Fix YouTube Guide button displaying menu every time


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved