YouTube may introduce customizable audio quality for Premium subscribers

YouTube is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to adjust the audio quality while watching videos. There is a catch, this option could be exclusively available for subscribers of YouTube Premium.

Google recently launched a new subscription tier called YouTube Premium Lite in the U.S. This option provides ad-free viewing on “most videos” but comes with limitations, such as the inability to download videos for offline viewing or play them in the background. This tier is part of YouTube’s ongoing effort to entice users into the paid subscription fold. There may soon be another reason why people may want to subscribe to the service.

As it stands, the quality of audio on YouTube depends on the video uploader, leaving viewers with no control over the audio bitrate. But, an upcoming upgrade will reportedly offer three adjustable audio quality options: Normal, High, and Auto. The latter option would automatically adapt to the user’s internet speed, similar to existing video quality settings. This feature was initially revealed as an experimental option for music videos in January.

The introduction of customizable audio settings could enhance the platform’s appeal, particularly to audiophiles who prioritize sound quality. Such an upgrade may also serve as a strategic move to attract more subscriptions to YouTube Premium, which has been under pressure to compete in the streaming arena.

The exact launch date of this audio feature remains uncertain, as it is currently reflected only in code snippets within the YouTube beta app, which were spotted by Android Authority. But its potential implementation could mark one of the platform's most significant upgrades in recent years.

