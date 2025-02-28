Microsoft Releases Native Copilot App for macOS with Dark Mode and Command Activation

Microsoft has launched a native Copilot app for macOS, providing Mac users with direct access to its AI assistant. This standalone application allows users to upload images and generate text or visuals through Copilot's interface. The macOS version includes a dark mode and offers quick activation via the Command + Space shortcut, mirroring the functionality found in the Windows counterpart. Initially, the app is available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Additionally, the iPad version of Copilot has been updated to support split-screen mode, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can download the Copilot app directly from the Mac App Store. Upon installation, launching the app presents a user-friendly interface where users can interact with the AI assistant. While signing in is optional, doing so unlocks extended features, including up to 30 prompts per session. The app defaults to using GPT-3.5 but offers an option to switch to GPT-4 for more advanced interactions, albeit with a slight increase in response time.

For those seeking a more integrated experience, Microsoft has introduced Copilot Pro, a subscription service priced at $20 per month. Subscribers gain access to enhanced features such as faster performance during peak times, integration with Microsoft 365 applications, and accelerated AI image creation capabilities. This subscription aims to provide power users with a more robust and efficient AI assistant experience.

The release of the Copilot app for macOS signifies Microsoft's commitment to expanding its AI services across multiple platforms, ensuring that users have seamless access to advanced tools regardless of their operating system. As AI continues to evolve, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as a versatile assistant capable of enhancing productivity and creativity for a diverse user base.

Source: ArsTechnica

Advertisement