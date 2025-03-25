Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 RC Ahead of Official Release in Early April

Apple Intelligence is now available in 6 more countries
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 25, 2025
Apple has released the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate (RC) to developers, signaling the imminent public release of the update expected in early April. This RC introduces several notable features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience and expanding functionality.

One of the key additions in iOS 18.4 is the Priority Notifications feature, powered by Apple Intelligence. This AI-driven functionality analyzes incoming notifications to identify and highlight the most important ones, presenting them in a dedicated section on the Lock Screen for easy access.

The update also introduces the Apple News+ Food section, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of recipes and food-related content from renowned publishers such as Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, and Food & Wine. This new section aims to enhance the culinary experience for users by providing a vast repository of recipes and related articles.

Additionally, iOS 18.4 expands Apple Intelligence support to include more languages, such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. Localized English support for Singapore and India has also been added, broadening the accessibility of Apple's AI features to a more diverse user base.

Other notable features in this update include the introduction of new emoji characters and the addition of a dedicated Vision Pro app. This app allows Vision Pro owners to find and download content, manage their headset, and control guest experiences directly from their iPhone.

Furthermore, the Mail Categorization feature has been extended to the iPad, and a new Ambient Music option has been added to the Control Center, enabling users to play relaxing music with ease. Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 to the public in early April. Users can anticipate a range of enhancements aimed at improving functionality and user engagement across Apple's ecosystem.

Source: MacRumors

Comments

