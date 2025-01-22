Samsung set to launch One UI 7 based on Android 15 for Galaxy S series

Samsung has officially confirmed that One UI 7, its latest software based on Android 15, is set to be launched in the first quarter of 2025. The update will be available for eligible Galaxy S series smartphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung started the beta program for One UI 7 last month. It saw a strong interest and anticipation among users and an increase in participation compared to previous beta programs. The testing group filled up more than twice as quickly compared to the previous One UI 6 program's beta numbers.

One UI 7 to be released in Q1 2025

One UI 7 will introduce a revamped Now Bar, Writing Assist, while S-Pen users will gain a Sketch to Image option. These are some of the features may have played important roles that left testers impressed by the AI technologies. Users had also liked the new user interface, personalization options, and overall usability of the operating system, which includes a vertical app drawer. One privacy-friendly feature that users can look forward to is the highly anticipated Personal Data Engine. The feature, which is supported by Knox Vault, helps secure users' private information when they access on-device AI services.

As for when the update will actually be released, this is where things are a bit murky, the technology giant has not specified which devices will receive the update. It is widely expected that the Galaxy S24 and S23 series will be among the first to benefit from the new features. It is unclear when the Galaxy Z series and the Galaxy Tab series devices would receive the update. The company has indicated that other existing Galaxy devices will receive the update later, and given the time-frame, a potential roll-out could happen in Q2 2025, or further down the timeline.

The announcement regarding One UI 7 comes ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, where the company is expected to reveal further details.

Summary Article Name Samsung set to launch One UI 7 based on Android 15 for Galaxy S series Description Samsung unveils One UI 7. It is set to launch with Galaxy S24 and S23 series Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement