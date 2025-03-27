Android development moves behind closed doors, public access limited until official release

Google has announced a significant change to its Android operating system development process, moving all development work to internal branches. This shift means that the public will no longer have visibility into the development of upcoming Android versions until their official release.

Historically, Android's development was conducted in a more transparent manner, with significant portions of the process accessible through public channels. This openness allowed developers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to monitor progress, contribute feedback, and prepare for upcoming changes.

The decision to internalize development aims to streamline the process and address challenges associated with managing separate public and private branches. By consolidating efforts within internal branches, Google seeks to enhance efficiency and reduce complexities in merging changes.

While this move limits early access to in-progress changes, Google emphasizes that it does not signify a departure from Android's open-source principles. The company will continue to release source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) once updates are finalized. However, developers and manufacturers will need to adapt to the new timeline, with access to source code and the ability to provide feedback occurring post-release rather than during the development phase.

Google's transition to internal development branches represents a strategic shift aimed at optimizing the Android development lifecycle. While it alters the traditional openness of the process, the commitment to releasing finalized source code ensures that the broader community can still engage with and build upon Android's open-source foundation.

