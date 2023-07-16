Can you use Threads without Instagram?

Meta's latest addition to the social media world, Threads, is linked to our Instagram accounts. But there are people who want to use the app that don't want to create an Instagram account. Is it possible to use Threads without Instagram?

ADVERTISEMENT

You probably already know how popular Instagram's Threads app has become if you use social media even a little. Threads is currently seen as Twitter's main rival after it gained 10 million users in just 7 hours of release.

However, some people want to use Threads without Instagram and ask Google if it is possible. Let's see if you can use Meta's new social media platform without an Instagram account.

Threads without Instagram: Is it possible?

It is not possible to use Threads without Instagram as you will have to log in with your IG credentials and the application also offers you to follow everyone on your Instagram. It also doesn't look like this will ever change and people who wants to use Threads will have to create an Instagram account too.

How to check someone's Threads following list

Some users who are not interested in using Instagram may find this disappointing, however there are a few reasons why this is the case. First of all, Threads was created as an Instagram add-on. It syncs your contacts with your Instagram account so you can quickly see who is already linked to you on Threads.

Second, Meta is probably using Instagram to help Threads evolve and grow since it is still in its development. Meta may make sure that Threads has a big enough user base by requiring users to have an Instagram account.

Can you still register a Threads account if you don't want to use Instagram?

No, you cannot set up a Threads account without using Instagram. There is one small solution, nevertheless, that you may use.

How to add Threads link to Instagram bio: Guide

Making a fake Instagram account and using it to make a Threads account is one approach. If you truly want to use Threads, there is a method around this constraint, however it is not ideal. You will still need to create an Instagram account as using Threads without Instagram is not possible.

Advertisement