Can you use Threads without Instagram?

Threads without Instagram
Onur Demirkol
Jul 16, 2023
Updated • Jul 14, 2023
Apps, Tutorials
|
0

Meta's latest addition to the social media world, Threads, is linked to our Instagram accounts. But there are people who want to use the app that don't want to create an Instagram account. Is it possible to use Threads without Instagram?

You probably already know how popular Instagram's Threads app has become if you use social media even a little. Threads is currently seen as Twitter's main rival after it gained 10 million users in just 7 hours of release.

However, some people want to use Threads without Instagram and ask Google if it is possible. Let's see if you can use Meta's new social media platform without an Instagram account.

 

Threads without Instagram
Can you use Threads without Instagram?

Threads without Instagram: Is it possible?

It is not possible to use Threads without Instagram as you will have to log in with your IG credentials and the application also offers you to follow everyone on your Instagram. It also doesn't look like this will ever change and people who wants to use Threads will have to create an Instagram account too.

How to check someone's Threads following list

Some users who are not interested in using Instagram may find this disappointing, however there are a few reasons why this is the case. First of all, Threads was created as an Instagram add-on. It syncs your contacts with your Instagram account so you can quickly see who is already linked to you on Threads.

Second, Meta is probably using Instagram to help Threads evolve and grow  since it is still in its development. Meta may make sure that Threads has a big enough user base by requiring users to have an Instagram account.

Can you still register a Threads account if you don't want to use Instagram?

No, you cannot set up a Threads account without using Instagram. There is one small solution, nevertheless, that you may use.

How to add Threads link to Instagram bio: Guide

Making a fake Instagram account and using it to make a Threads account is one approach. If you truly want to use Threads, there is a method around this constraint, however it is not ideal. You will still need to create an Instagram account as using Threads without Instagram is not possible.

Advertisement

Related content

Character AI App: Everything you need to know

Character AI App: Everything you need to know
New Instagram alternative Retro app

Retro app offers a simplified approach to social media
iOS 17: New Apple Journal app explained

iOS 17: New Apple Journal app explained
FTC ChatGPT investigation

ChatGPT under fire by FTC for data leak and inaccuracy
Adam Mosseri on future of Threads

Instagram CEO talks about future of Threads
TikTok not working

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved