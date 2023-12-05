Warning: Simple Mobile Tools sold to controversial ZipoApps publisher

Simple Mobile Tools, a collection of free and open source applications for Android, will soon be owned by the controversial publisher ZipoApps.

All Simple Mobile Tools have a few things in common: they are open source, free, and extremely well designed and optimized for specific tasks. We reviewed several of the apps in the past, including Simple Keyboard and Simple Gallery Pro. All apps are available on F-Droid and also Google Play. Pro versions of apps on Google Play are available for a price, while they are free on F-Droid.

simple gallery pro android

It looks as if Simple Mobile Tools will soon have a new owner. The lead developer and project owner confirmed that a sale is in process on the project's main GitHub page. While sales are not uncommon, it often matters to whom something is sold, as it determines the future direction of development.

In this case, it is Israel-based ZipoApps that looks to become the new owner. The company is notorious for acquiring apps, adding advertisement and tracking, and premium options to them to increase revenue.

On its website, ZipaApps describes what it does in one perfect sentence: "We are ZipoApps, we acquire the best apps and take them to the next level". It describes itself as the "world's leading yielding apps company" and that it understands "how to monetize mobile apps". Users fear now that the same fate will befall Simple Mobile Tools.  Free apps of the project on Google Play already include the "contains ads" label.

Simple Mobile Tools alternatives

As soon as the word broke that Simple Mobile Tools might be sold, a fork of all apps was created. Naveen Singh, a contributor of the original project, has forked all apps under the new name Fossify and promised to maintain them.

There is also this thread on Reddit that lists alternatives for each of the Simple Mobile Tools apps.

Closing Words

There is little chance that Simple Mobile Tools stays the same if the apps are sold to ZipaApps. The most likely outcome then is that ads are introduced as well as premium subscription options. The F-Droid listings won't be updated anymore and will stop working eventually.

Users may switch to forks, but the system is lucrative enough for companies to pursue it.

If you run Simple Mobile Tools from Google Play, you may want to keep a good eye on their updates, as these may introduce changes that you may not agree with.

Now You: do you run Simple Mobile Tools?

Comments

  1. Benjamin said on December 5, 2023 at 2:34 pm
    Reply

    Thanks ! This is real news !

  2. bruh said on December 5, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    Reply

    We used to use a variety of their android apps as part of our android MDM solution for work tablets – we noticed a few months ago pay-walling started to affect functionality, we had to start dropping the apps.

    What can you do, people want to be paid for their work, I never thought the apps were overly amazing or impressive, but they did work.

    A lot of the time honest and hardworking people are left jaded or driven to the dark side because they offer a solution or a project they put their heart into, they expect most people to be leeches but they severely underestimate the problem, and need to make big changes to stay afloat.

    Not saying that’s what happened here, but it happens and is very sad. Some amazing projects are discontinued because people love to take and don’t love to give back.

    1. Benjamin said on December 5, 2023 at 2:39 pm
      Reply

      ..problem for me is, i can (want) only support by european SEPA bank transfer and that is usually not available. If possible i regularly support open source projects kind a habit of me to do that…

  3. Anonymous said on December 5, 2023 at 2:07 pm
    Reply

    You got to be kidding me. This was my alternatives for all the crappy apps that have ads and tracking.

  4. John said on December 5, 2023 at 2:02 pm
    Reply

    I don’t have any of their tools installed and don’t really know much about the company. The news that Simple Mobile Tools was sold was big news among practically all the sites I follow. Huge, in fact.

    It begs the question… aside from being Open Source, did the company also promise no tracking, no ads? Or… maybe they just derived good will by the implication that Open Source somehow also equals no tracking, no ads.

    If that’s the case… like many others… I wonder what their price was? How much money did it take to cash in?

    One good thing came from this. The company did provide the sources (along with the licenses) to allow anyone to fork and continue work. I’ve seen too many closed source apps get bought out and simply cease to exist a year later..

  5. Simple Dick Moves said on December 5, 2023 at 12:14 pm
    Reply

    Changing the name by dropping the last “s”, keeping the orange colored icons and redirecting all old links to this new garbage is a deceiving bastard move. Just grab the proprietary release of the gallery app from github and you’re good to go. That’s the star of the show. The rest of the apps were not that great, some really not good. All of them easily replaceable, actually. I am a translator of these apps and contemplating an equally dick move in retaliation to the developers betrayal.

