Firefox's automatic Picture-in-Picture mode is a time-saver for those who use it
If you watch videos in your web browser, you probably have come upon the Picture-in-Picture functionality. Most modern desktop browsers support it to display the video stream in an overlay on the screen.
This allows you to continue watching the video while switching tabs or doing other things in the browser or on the computer. Not everyone likes the mode, but since it is entirely optional, it should not be a huge issue.
Firefox supports Picture-in-Picture functionality since 2019. Mozilla has been working on improvements for the Picture-in-Picture mode implementation of the Firefox web browser. One of the improvements gives users an option to automate the mode. This feature has now landed in Firefox Nightly; reason enough to check it out.
What is automatic Picture-in-Picture mode? When enabled, Firefox will launch the mode whenever you switch a tab while a video is playing. The mode ends automatically when you switch back to the website that plays the video.
Automatic Picture-in-Picture mode in Firefox
The mode is not enabled by default, but you can enable it in the following way:
- Make sure you run the latest version of Firefox Nightly. Open Menu > Help > About Firefox to check that.
- Open the experimental settings of the browser through this URL: about:preferences#experimental
- You can also select Menu > Settings > Firefox Labs to get there manually.
- Check Picture-in-Picture: auto-open no tab switch.
The feature is available immediately, a restart is not required.
To test it, visit YouTube or another video site that the mode supports. Start to play a video and switch to another tab open in Firefox afterwards.
You will notice, that the video is now shown in the overlay mode. In other words, it will always be visible on the screen while the mode is active.
All Picture-in-Picture mode controls are supported. Firefox ends the mode automatically when you switch back to the original tab of the video. The video continues to play there then.
Closing Words
The change improves the browser's Picture-in-Picture mode. Those who do not use it or do not want the automation can keep it turned off. Everyone else may benefit from it, as it means less clicking as activation and deactivation is automated.
Do you use Picture-in-Picture in the browser of your choice? Or do you prefer another method, e.g., launching videos in their own browser window or using third-party apps for video exclusively? Feel free to write a comment down below.
Comments
“Automatic” PiP is like that fly in the summer that just won’t leave you alone.
I like the function but not on automatic. That’s for advertisers, not the user.
I never used it, but saw already the button in Firefox. After reading the article I tried it. cool Feature.
You “dislike the concept”? Right, as if FF really cares what you think. Or do I.
“Whether we like it or not”? Huh? Don’t assume or pretend to speak for others.
It’s always good to save time, mainly to see more amazing Youtube videos with one hundred cats.
Thanks for the article! :]
Definitely not a user of Picture-in-Picture mode for a very simple reason : I dislike the very concept.
Having a video running while occupied with something else, with another site, within the site itself, within the article’s video itself does not fit in my relationship to information. A musical background is another thing and, still, must remain “neutral” so to say, i.e. instrumental music, something I appreciate when surfing the Web.
Now, I’m aware that some of us have more “brain multitasking” capacities than others. I remember my dad reading the papers while viewing a movie on TV and whispering “he’s the murderer” yet not even pausing his lecture of the newspaper … well, looks like that ability to conduct two activities requiring a minimum of attention wasn’t included in the genetic transfer :)
What I mean is this : PiP, whether we like it or not, is maybe tightly related to one’s capacities to perform two activities simultaneously. Of course we can wonder if these two (or more !) activities are as well conducted as they’d be with a full concentration for each as when the only object of our attention : that’s the question (I struggle to avoid becoming a certitude!) when I notice my aversion for PiP :)
Depends on the task. I can completely concentrate on the video in PiP while playing chess or backgammon, but obviously I can’t do the same if I’m reading a Wikipedia article.