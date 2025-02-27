Mozilla's new Terms of Use causes confusion among Firefox users
Mozilla has updated the Terms of Use for Firefox, alongside an update to its Privacy Notice. This move comes as the organization wants to provide transparency about its commitment to user privacy.
Among the new stipulations, users are required to grant Mozilla a "nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license" to use information entered through the browser. This vague terminology has triggered alarm bells, as it leaves ambiguous the nature of the data Mozilla may access, potentially including personal information, saved passwords, or browsing history.
Here is the clause in question:
When you upload or input information through Firefox, you hereby grant us a nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to use that information to help you navigate, experience, and interact with online content as you indicate with your use of Firefox.
Users were puzzled by the new terms, as they believed Mozilla could modify these Terms of Use at any time, while they continue to use the browser. Some called it reminiscent of practices commonly associated with big tech companies, starkly contrasting with the ideals of openness that Mozilla professes to uphold. These accusations were further compounded by Mozilla's right to reserve the ability to terminate user access to Firefox at its discretion. Several people in the community wanted the organization to consider revising its recent Terms of Use to avoid losing the confidence of its user base altogether.
However, the situation is not as alarming as some users might have perceived it. An updated statement from Mozilla clarified the issue. The organization insists that Firefox remains open-source software, these new terms only apply to the official version of the browser, arguably establishing a disconnect between the source code and user experience.
Here's what it said:
We’ve seen a little confusion about the language regarding licenses, so we want to clear that up. We need a license to allow us to make some of the basic functionality of Firefox possible. Without it, we couldn’t use information typed into Firefox, for example. It does NOT give us ownership of your data or a right to use it for anything other than what is described in the Privacy Notice.
The new policy merely allows Firefox to function as it always did, to help users visit web pages, allow the browser permission to store your personal information such as form data, or to access a file that you wanted to upload to a website.Advertisement
Comments
Shouldn’t TOS be open and transparent and yet Mozilla new TOS brings more questions? A company that has at least on the surface claimed transparency seems to create more murkiness when it makes changes. The only thing Firefox has left is keeping its users that value privacy and being open about it. Given Firefox is now a niche browser will a slowing dwindling market share. I am not sure why Mozilla see’s a need to ruffle feathers of what users it has left.
I can smell the nasty whiff of ‘AI’ behind this latest PR failure.
Mozilla seemingly want to make it crystal clear that they have a license to use all our manually entered data, for whatever purposes they like, limited only by whatever they commit to in their Privacy Policy.
Unlike other companies, Mozilla may promise to obfuscate, depersonalize that data. But they still want to use it as training data for all the ‘AI’ malarkey they intend to throw at us, seemingly like it or not, in the near term future.
That seems to be the crux of this change: force users to agree to divulging their data to Mozilla, apparently with no choice to opt out.
The possible real motivation here is potentially down to Mozilla’s jumping on the ‘AI’ bandwagon with too much enthusiasm, too soon. Tripping over over their own feet in the process. Firefox already contains ‘AI’. Meanwhile lawsuits and fallout from the ‘AI’ rush to pump all their LLMs with whatever data they can find, is now reaching fever point. So Mozilla’s lawyers have clearly got wobbly knees having realised they’ve screwed up by not asking Firefox users to sign away their rights – give Mozilla a license to use our data – before ‘AI’ was built into Firefox and foisted upon users as just one of the potpourri of changes (known as “updates”) slipped through with every (security .. and more!) ‘update’ foisted upon regular users monthly.
Now, they’re rushing to fix this mistake / cover their arses before they join the growing list of companies who have been named as defendants in lawsuits already.
Trying to mask this change as just another move to protect users is typical of recent convoluted efforts from Mozilla’s dubious PR dept.
Instead, they should be more transparent. Anyone who reads tech news is aware that lawsuits and protests are flying around all over the world against the use of data for LLM (‘AI’) ingestion (‘training’). Mozilla has been no more capable of ignoring the rush towards so-called ‘AI’ than any other company. Just like all the others, manifesto or not, Mozilla failed to ask their users to agree to a license to use their data before doing exactly that.
Next thing you know, Mozilla is scrambling to correct this mistake in the light of the legal vulnerability it increasingly appears to have exposed them to.
I’m not one to jump on the reactionary hysteria bandwagon against every breathe Mozilla takes. That’s the same PooTuber ‘content’ mentality that is causing the confusion because Mozilla’s PR dept is twisting itself inside out trying to write releases that defend against such inane mentalities. However, it would seem that Mozilla’s PR dept does need to recognize this problem and stop trying to write press releases that defend against the “keyboard nutters” of this world.
Simply stating the reality of each situation or topic, that a press release attempts to reference, would be the best way to write your press releases in future.
Instead Mozilla press releases are being written in a tone that is sanctimonious whilst obfuscating away, from the real topic / situation at hand, by citing their oft-deferred-to manifesto. In this, Mozilla press releases are reminiscent of obsessed preachers speaking in tongues when they really should just be straight up honest with people.