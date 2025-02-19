Mozilla extends Firefox Support for Windows 7 to September 2025

firefox
Martin Brinkmann
Feb 19, 2025
Firefox
|
0

When Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 officially for most users in 2023, it soon thereafter stopped supporting its browser on the operating system. Other companies, including Google, pulled support as well.

Mozilla did not. The organization's initial plan was to continue supporting Windows 7 with Firefox's extended support release 115 until that release would run out of support. Mozilla announced an extension in late 2024, so that support was guaranteed until March 2025.

Today, Mozilla announced another extension.

In short:

  • Firefox 115 ESR remains supported until September 2025.
  • Users who still run it will continue to receive security updates until at least September 2025.

Firefox Windows 7 support extension

Note: Windows 7 is not the only operating system that is getting an extension. The same applies to Windows 8.1 and macOS 10.12 to 10.14.

The last Firefox ESR version for Windows 7 will be Firefox ESR 115.27 according to the new release schedule. Firefox ESR 128 continues to be supported for newer operating systems as well.

Mozilla's announcement on the official What Train Is It Now website confirms the decision. The organization plans to evaluate the September 2025 end of support date in August 2025. This could mean that there will be another support extension

Windows 7 still widely used

When you look at the distribution of Windows systems on Statcounter, you will notice that Windows 7 continues to cling to about 2.x percent, even two years after its support ended.

With hundreds of millions of Windows devices, that is still a sizeable number of systems that still run the operating system. Statcounter records hits to websites and uses the data for its statistics. There could be even more Windows 7 systems, those that are not connected to the Internet anymore.

Closing Words

You could say that Mozilla needs these users, as Firefox's usership has been declining for a long time. There may be some truth to that. For Windows 7 users who use Firefox, it does not really matter why Mozilla is extending support again. They can continue to use a browser that remains supported and should work on most websites.

Being based on Firefox 115 means that it lacks some of the advancements made in browser technology since its introduction back in July of 2023.

Summary
Mozilla extends Firefox Support for Windows 7 to September 2025
Article Name
Mozilla extends Firefox Support for Windows 7 to September 2025
Description
Mozilla announced another extension to Firefox's support for older operating systems such as Windows 7 or 8.1.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Firefox 135 launches with new translation languages, New Tab layout, security, and privacy improvements

A look at Firefox's improved Profiles Manager that just launched

Firefox-maker Mozilla's boosted revenue significantly in 2023, but the financial report may also raise concern
Apple releases iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox, but only for macOS Sonoma

Apple releases iCloud Passwords extension for Firefox, but only for macOS Sonoma

How to enable Tab Groups in Firefox
Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11

Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11

Tutorials & Tips

How to fix OneTab not working in Firefox

What are Firefox Containers?

How to import tabs from Chrome to Firefox and vice versa


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved