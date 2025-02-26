Firefox: Mozilla confirms support for classic extensions and Manifest V3 add-ons

While Google is ending support for classic extensions for more users of its Chrome web browser, several browser makers have pledged continued support for Manifest V2 extensions.

Mozilla confirmed in 2023 that the organization's Firefox web browser would support classic extensions and new extensions at the same time. It was not the only browser maker to pledge support. Brave Software and Opera Software also came forth and said that they would support at least some classic extensions.

Mozilla reaffirmed its stance on future extensions support in Firefox this week on the organization's official blog.

In short: Firefox will support Manifest V2 and V3 extensions at the same time going forward. Mozilla says that the decision will give developers more flexibility and "creative possibilities".

This also ensures that Manifest V3 extensions are compatible with the open source browser and that users can continue using their classic extensions. In other words, it is giving users access to the best of both worlds and developers the freedom to stick to Manifest V2 for their extensions or to use the newer Manifest V3 ruleset for extensions instead.

Manifest V3 is controversial

Google claimed from the very beginning that Manifest V3 was designed to improve security and performance of extensions and the browser as a consequence of that. First drafts introduced major changes that affected content blockers significantly.

Google conceded and got back to the drawing board multiple times to tone down the changes. The rollout of Manifest V3 was delayed numerous times, and the changes did play a role in that.

The current status is the following: Google has modified Manifest V3 to improve content blocker functionality. This happened after a large outcry from developers, publications, and users.

While Google has improved the situation, Manifest V3 is not as capable from the perspective of content blockers as Manifest V3. Raymond Hill, creator of the popular content blocker uBlock Origin, developed a weaker version of the extension for Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers in the process.

Even before that, he stated that the Firefox version of the extension offered the best content blocking capabilities. With Manifest V3, this advantage has shifted even more towards Mozilla's web browser.

Closing Words

Firefox users get the best of both worlds in regards to extensions going forward. They can keep on using their favorite extensions and they can start installing and using any extension that relies on the new extensions framework.

Chrome users on the other hand are left with support for new extensions only. While content blockers remain available for the browser, they offer less features than classic content blockers. To use those, Internet users need to either use a browser that continues to support classic extensions.

Now it is your turn. Are you affected by the change in Chrome? Do you use classic extensions that are not compatible with Manifest V3? Let us know in the comment section below.

