Firefox: Mozilla confirms support for classic extensions and Manifest V3 add-ons
While Google is ending support for classic extensions for more users of its Chrome web browser, several browser makers have pledged continued support for Manifest V2 extensions.
Mozilla confirmed in 2023 that the organization's Firefox web browser would support classic extensions and new extensions at the same time. It was not the only browser maker to pledge support. Brave Software and Opera Software also came forth and said that they would support at least some classic extensions.
Mozilla reaffirmed its stance on future extensions support in Firefox this week on the organization's official blog.
In short: Firefox will support Manifest V2 and V3 extensions at the same time going forward. Mozilla says that the decision will give developers more flexibility and "creative possibilities".
This also ensures that Manifest V3 extensions are compatible with the open source browser and that users can continue using their classic extensions. In other words, it is giving users access to the best of both worlds and developers the freedom to stick to Manifest V2 for their extensions or to use the newer Manifest V3 ruleset for extensions instead.
Manifest V3 is controversial
Google claimed from the very beginning that Manifest V3 was designed to improve security and performance of extensions and the browser as a consequence of that. First drafts introduced major changes that affected content blockers significantly.
Google conceded and got back to the drawing board multiple times to tone down the changes. The rollout of Manifest V3 was delayed numerous times, and the changes did play a role in that.
The current status is the following: Google has modified Manifest V3 to improve content blocker functionality. This happened after a large outcry from developers, publications, and users.
While Google has improved the situation, Manifest V3 is not as capable from the perspective of content blockers as Manifest V3. Raymond Hill, creator of the popular content blocker uBlock Origin, developed a weaker version of the extension for Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers in the process.
Even before that, he stated that the Firefox version of the extension offered the best content blocking capabilities. With Manifest V3, this advantage has shifted even more towards Mozilla's web browser.
Closing Words
Firefox users get the best of both worlds in regards to extensions going forward. They can keep on using their favorite extensions and they can start installing and using any extension that relies on the new extensions framework.
Chrome users on the other hand are left with support for new extensions only. While content blockers remain available for the browser, they offer less features than classic content blockers. To use those, Internet users need to either use a browser that continues to support classic extensions.
Now it is your turn. Are you affected by the change in Chrome? Do you use classic extensions that are not compatible with Manifest V3? Let us know in the comment section below.
Comments
@ Allwynd,
Do bear in mind that Firefox still allows users to configure every setting to their own liking via about:config. Additional privacy/security settings can also be added and they will work.
No Chrome based browsers will let you get anywhere near the internals as far as I’m aware.
Also, there are so many very useful addons such as “Behind The Overlay” which I find particularly useful to dismiss those annoying popups which try to get you to subscribe to the site in order to get access the info you really want to read and all it takes is a click of the button.
Personally, I don’t consider Firefox to be old fashioned by any means and will happily stick with it as I have been doing ever since the days of Netscape Navigator.
Hit the “reply” button next time, dawg
I recently watched a video on YouTube about some ex-Firefox engineer who explained how Firefox is mired in ancient code from back in the 1999 NetScape era and how this has and still is preventing Firefox from being modernized and it’s still running on a lot of old code and nobody really knows if that will be phased out or rewritten in 5-10-20 years or not.
I’ve always felt like Firefox looked ancient under the hood compared to Chromium browsers and each time I used Firefox for a prolonged amount of time, it always felt “old underneath” and it showed when some websites weren’t properly supported and so forth.
Which is why I can’t really use Firefox anymore, and haven’t for the past 10+ years or so, which leads me to this article right here – Firefox plans to support old extensions, Manifest V3 extensions and who knows what else. Which I think makes the browser code even more fragmented and rigid.
I think right now their goal is to keep supporting old extensions, namely uBlock Origin as a leverage to remain relevant in a browser market where Firefox keeps losing relevancy by the minute. While currently I dislike Firefox and everything it stands for, as well as its most vocal supporters, because I think they are giving even more bad reputation to Firefox, I wish to see Firefox rewritten from scratch in a modern language, be it Rust or whatever and for it to become competitive again, but I don’t see how supporting old extensions will gain them any new users as browsers like Brave and to an extent Vivaldi and Opera come with built-in content blocking that allows you to add custom filter lists and make it even more robust.
I haven’t had much success with Vivaldi and Opera, for some reason Vivaldi on Android, even with custom filter lists, seems to be doing a really poor job at blocking undesirable content, especially YouTube ads, same with Opera on Android – its so-called “ad-blocking” is so weak that besides the most baseline cosmetic blocking, it barely does anything, since lots of websites still bombard you with pop-up ads and opening new windows, I don’t know if it’s called “rogue pop-ups” or what, but so far only Brave on Android with its filters set to Aggressive seems to be doing a good job while not reducing speed. On PC, I use Brave with all its filters set on Agressive and it’s good enough for me. So I don’t see people moving to Firefox just so they can keep using uBlock Origin, I would imagine instead them moving to something like Brave so they can keep using Chromium instead.