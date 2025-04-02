Gemini for kids: Google's upcoming AI chatbot tailored for young users

Google is reportedly developing a child-friendly version of its AI chatbot, Gemini. An APK teardown by Android Authority has revealed some strings within the Google app, which hint at an optimized experience designed for kids. It will incorporate specific features aimed at children with various tasks.

The code included mentions of a welcome screen tailored for younger users and outlined key functionalities of the upcoming Gemini version. Among other things, Gemini for kids will allow them to create stories, and get homework help.

This new iteration is expected to ship with additional safeguards, ensuring a safer interaction for children while also adhering to Google's strict privacy policies surrounding data processing. These measures are particularly crucial as they emphasize the importance of data protection in interactions involving minors.

Google currently enforces robust content policies for teenagers accessing the original Gemini app, promoting a secure environment by automatically onboarding them with guidance on responsible AI use. As it stands, these policies could potentially extend to the forthcoming "Gemini for kids," further enhancing the protection measures in place for even younger audiences.

As Android Central reports, Google has a notable history of implementing child-centric features, including the recent revamp of Family Link and the launch of Google Wallet for kids. Additionally, the company has previously partnered with Samsung to create child-friendly devices like the Galaxy Watch designed specifically for younger users. Given this track record, it is certainly plausible that Google can move forward with introducing a dedicated version of Gemini aimed at children.

Although no official confirmation has yet been made regarding plans for Gemini for kids, the recent findings and suggest that this development could be on the horizon. It won't be long before your kids start using AI for help with their studies.

