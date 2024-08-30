Here is why App Updates from Google Play may feel like they install faster now

Google has tweaked how application updates are downloaded from the official Google Play Store. While it does not guarantee lightning speeds, the change should improve downloading for many Android users.

The details:

Google has changed the download limit from one to three.

Your device can now download updates for up to three apps at the same time.

The limit for new application installs was increased from two to three.

For years, Google Play has limited updates to one download at a time. This meant lots of waiting for Android users if multiple application updates were available.

While updating and downloading happens in the background, it still meant quite a bit of waiting time until all updates were processed.

Good to know: Google changed the download limit for new application installs earlier this year already. This feature lets you download several apps from Google Play store simultaneously to speed up the downloading and installation of the selected apps.

Google did not lift the limit for application updates back then, however. Unless you download lots of new apps, you may benefit more from a lifting when it comes to application updates.

9to5Google spotted the change on Google Play. It is unclear if this is a server-side change or if it is rolling out gradually to Android users. In other words, you may not get access to the feature right now.

It seems that downloads are limited to three, regardless of whether you are trying to download new apps or updates for already installed apps.

Other factors may play a role when it comes to determining how beneficial the download limit increase is. If a single download maxes out your Internet connection already, then you won't benefit much, or at all, from the new feature.

If, however, you have plenty of extra bandwidth while downloading a single app or update, then you may benefit from the change.

All in all, it is a welcome change that may remind PC users of the functionality that download managers provide. These split downloads into multiple chunks as well to speed up the downloading. The feature requires that the server supports this though.

All in all, unlocking simultaneous downloads for application updates should be beneficial to many Google Play users.

What is your take on the change? Do you download from Google Play at all or do you prefer to use third-party stores like F-Droid for that? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

