How to remove Android’s Discover page?

Android users may have noticed a leftmost page called "Discover" on their phones that displays news and articles based on their interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some users find the page helpful for staying up to date with the news and discovering new topics, others may find the content repetitive, filled with clickbait headlines, or simply not interesting. Luckily, there are ways to remove or customize the Discover page, let's get going!

Removing Discover page from Android

Here are some steps to remove the Discover page on Android phones:

Long-press on any homepage screen to bring up a pop-up menu.

Select "Home settings."

Toggle off "Swipe to access Google app."

This method will completely remove the Discover page from your phone.

How to create a blank Discover page?

Follow these steps on your Android device:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tap your personalized icon in the top-right corner of the Discover page or the Google app.

Select "Settings" > "General."

Toggle off "Discover."

The leftmost homepage will now be blank, but there will be a "Turn on Discover" button in case you change your mind later.

How to remove Discover from Google Chrome app?

Follow these steps to remove Discover from Google Chrome application:

Start a new tab in the Chrome app.

Tap the gear icon just below your search results.

Tap "Turn off" on the drop-down menu.

This will remove the Discover page from the Chrome app.

If you prefer to keep the Discover page on your Chrome tabs but want to customize the content, tap "Manage" instead, and you'll be given several options to personalize the feed.

It's worth noting that the Discover page uses an algorithm to display content based on usage patterns. Therefore, the more you use your phone, the better the Discover page becomes at showing content that you find interesting. Additionally, some users may find the Discover page helpful for staying up to date with the news and discovering new topics.

While the Discover page may be useful for some users, others may prefer to remove it or customize it to better suit their preferences. By following the steps above, Android users can easily remove or customize the Discover page on their phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to keep in mind that removing or customizing the Discover page may affect the content and recommendations provided by the algorithm. Therefore, it's advisable to try out different options and settings to find what works best for each user.

Android users have multiple options for removing or customizing the Discover page on their phones. The quick fix method will remove the page entirely, while the blank page option will keep the page but remove all content. Google Chrome can also be customized to remove the Discover page or show personalized content. While the Discover page may be useful for some users, others may prefer to remove it or customize it to better suit their preferences. It's important to experiment with different options to find what works best for each user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement