Google Play Store Error DF-DFERH-01: Reasons and how to fix it?

Google Play Store Error DF-DFERH-01 has been causing trouble for several Android users lately. This issue arises when users try to download or update an app through the Google Play Store, resulting in an error message that reads: "Error while retrieving information from server DFDFERH-0".

ADVERTISEMENT

It's an annoying problem for users, as the Google Play Store is the only secure way to install apps on Android devices. In this article, we will discuss the reasons behind the DF-DFERH-01 error and provide some solutions to help users fix it.

Possible causes of Google Play Store Error DF-DFERH-01

Before we dive into the solutions, it's important to understand what might be causing this error code. Here are some of the reasons that could trigger the DF-DFERH-01 error on your Android device:

A temporary technical glitch in the phone

Google Play Store being disabled on the phone

Corrupted Google Play Store cache data

Not updating the phone for an extended period of time

Issues with the user's Google account

Running an outdated or incompatible version of the Google Play Store

How to fix Google Play Store Error DF-DFERH-01?

If you're facing the DF-DFERH-01 error on your Android device, don't worry. Here are some solutions that might help you fix the problem:

ADVERTISEMENT

Restart Your Phone

Clear Cache and Data of Google Play Store

Reset App Preferences

Set the Date & Time to Automatic

Reset Google Account

Activate Google Play Store & services

Uninstall Google Play Store updates

Restart your phone

The simplest solution to fix the Google Play Store server error DF-DFERH-01 on your Android device is to restart your phone. Restarting the device gives it a fresh start and may help resolve the error. Turn off your phone, wait for 10-20 seconds, and then turn it back on. After doing so, open the Play Store and check if the error has disappeared.

Clear cache and data of Google Play Store

Corrupted cache and data can cause errors like DF-DFERH-01. Clearing the cache and data of the Google Play Store may help resolve this server error. Open the Settings app, go to the Apps/App Manager, tap on the Google Play Store, and then go to the Storage option. Tap on the Clear Data and Clear Cache buttons. Now, open the Google Play Store and check if clearing the cache helped remove the error.

Reset app preferences

Resetting app preferences on your phone can also help fix the Google Play Store error DF-DFERH-01.

Here is what you need to do:

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to the phone Settings Tap on the Apps/App Manager Tap on the three vertical dots given at the top-right corner of the screen Select the Reset App Preferences option After resetting the app preferences, check if you are able to open the Google Play Store

Set the date & time to automatic

Incorrect date and time settings on the phone can cause several app issues, including the Google Play Store error while retrieving information from server DFDFERH-01. Ensure the date and time on your Android device are correct. If the date and time are manually set, you may need to switch to automatic settings.

Open the Settings on your phone, go to Additional Settings, tap on Date & Time, and turn on the Use network-provided time and Use network-provided time zone options.

Reset your Google account

If clearing the cache and data of the Google Play Store app didn't fix the DF-DFERH-01 error code, you can try resetting your Google account.

ADVERTISEMENT

To do so:

Open the phone Settings Go to the Account Select Google, and then select your Google account Tap on the Menu button Tap on the Remove Your Account option Re-add your Google account Restart your phone

Activate Google Play Store & services

Disabling Google Play Store and Services on your phone is another possible reason for encountering the DF-DFERH-01 error. If this is the case, then enabling these features can help resolve the issue. Follow these simple steps to enable them:

Go to the Settings Tap on Apps Tap the three vertical dots and select Show all apps Go to the Google Play Store and Google Play Services one by one Ensure that both apps are enabled and have been given all necessary permissions

Uninstall Google Play Store updates

If your Google Play Store recently received an update and the error code appeared afterward, then the new update may be the cause of the problem. It is possible that the update has compatibility issues or was not installed properly, leading to the DF-DFERH-01 error.

In either case, uninstalling the update and reverting to the previous version may solve the problem. Follow these simple instructions:

Open the Settings Go to the Apps/App Manager Tap on the Google Play Store Tap the Uninstall Updates button and confirm your action by pressing the OK button Open the Google Play Store and see if the problem persists

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement