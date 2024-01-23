In the world of Android apps, APKPure has made quite a name for itself. This online repository is teeming with freeware, shareware, and even some hard-to-find Android apps. But as an informed user, you might be asking yourself one important question: Is APKPure safe?

Android fans who seek alternatives to Google's Play Store often turn to APKPure. However, the site lacks stringent verification procedures which raises eyebrows about its safety profile. So it's not just about finding that long-lost app or discovering a cool new tool – it's about making sure your device and data stay secure in the process.

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty of APKPure's safety measures (or lack thereof), I can't stress enough how crucial it is to have trusted anti-malware software on your device. A good one I'd recommend? Avast Mobile Security & Antivirus for Android—it’s like your trusty shield in this wild world of apps!

Also, it's always good to use a VPN to ensure maximum protection. VPNs like NordVPN offer a malware protection feature called Threat Protection that ultimately protects your Android device from malicious content.

What is APKPure?

Have you ever found yourself in a position where the app you need isn't available on Google's Play Store? That's when third-party app stores like APKPure or Softonic come into play. Founded in 2014, APKPure has been a go-to alternative for many Android users worldwide seeking apps that are otherwise restricted or unavailable in their region.

APKPure is essentially an online repository of different Android applications and games, allowing users to download various APK (Android Package) files directly onto their devices. It's a platform that provides an extensive library of free and paid apps alike, which aren't always accessible through official channels like Google Play Store.

You might be wondering: "Is it safe to get my apps from APKPure?" I'd say, it depends. While all the apps listed on APKPure are checked for authenticity before being published - ensuring they're original and unmodified - there's no guarantee these checks catch every potential risk.

A case in point: In 2021, it was discovered that the APKPure app store was infected by a malicious module downloading Trojans onto Android devices. Although this issue has since been resolved with newer versions (3.17.19 or later), such instances indicate how potential threats can slip through even after initial verifications.

So, if you're contemplating using APKPure for your downloads, make sure to stay updated with the latest version of the app to benefit from any security fixes implemented post-incident. Yet remember – while generally considered safe-ish by many users – there are no additional security check layers at play here beyond verifying originals and modifications.

That said, if safety is your topmost priority when installing new apps (as it should be!), consider sticking with big official players offering built-in protection services like Softonic's Security Check or Google's Play Protect, to provide you some peace of mind knowing they're regularly scanned for harmful behavior.

How to Download and Install Apps from APKPure

Let's dive straight into how you can download and install apps from APKPure. If you've decided to proceed with APKPure, make sure you're running the latest version of the service (3.17.19 or newer) for optimal security measures.

Here's your step-by-step guide:

Make sure to have an Antivirus installed on your Android phone (We recommend Avast). Open your web browser and visit the official APKPure website. Use the search bar at the top of the site to find the app you want. Click on the app’s name or icon to view its dedicated page. Look for a big green button that says “Download APK”. This will start downloading your chosen app. Once downloaded, swipe down from the top of your screen to view notifications and tap on the file name ending in ‘APK’ A prompt will appear asking if you want to install this application - click ‘Install’ After installation is complete, open up your new app!

Remember! Although all apps on APKPure are verified before publishing and are stated as original without any modification, there aren’t additional security checks implemented here like Google’s Play Protect feature.

So let me wrap this up by saying: while using services such as APKPure may give you access to an extensive range of apps not available through traditional channels, one must always tread lightly when straying from those familiar paths laid out by trusted entities like Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

