Nokia G11 Plus gets long-awaited update to Android 13

If you are a Nokia G11 Plus owner, we've got some great news for you! The smartphone is now receiving the official Android 13 update, joining the list of nine Nokia smartphones that are eligible for the update. The Android 13 update for Nokia G11 Plus comes with the April security update for 2023, making it an even more valuable upgrade.

The Android 13 OS update brings along with it a host of new features and improvements such as visual changes, usability enhancements, security and privacy improvements.

Update details for Nokia G11 Plus

The Android 13 update for Nokia G11 Plus comes with the build version V2.420 and is a hefty 2.4GB in size. The update is confirmed to be available in India with the April security update, and may also be available in other markets. With this latest addition, Nokia Mobile has officially released an Android 13 update for the following models:

Nokia G10

Nokia X30 5G

Nokia G60 5G

Nokia XR20 5G

Nokia X10 5G

Nokia X20 5G

Nokia G50 5G

Nokia G20

Nokia G11 Plus

Nokia Mobile has confirmed the compatibility of Android 13 for eleven of its smartphones in the Google Android Enterprise recommended devices list.

According to recent reports, the Nokia G11 Plus is set to receive a significant upgrade with the official Android 13 update. This update promises to bring not only the latest April 2023 security patches but also several new features, including themed app icons for select apps, system improvements, a new photo picker tool, and notification permissions.

This is undoubtedly an exciting development for Nokia G11 Plus users, as the latest update brings enhanced security and privacy, along with a host of new features. With Nokia Mobile confirming the compatibility of Android 13 for several of its devices, we can expect more exciting updates to come in the near future.

