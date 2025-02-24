Australia Penalizes Telegram for Failing to Timely Address Child Exploitation and Extremist Content Queries

Australia's eSafety Commissioner has imposed a fine of nearly A$1 million on Telegram for a significant delay in responding to inquiries about its measures to combat child exploitation and extremist content on its platform. The initial request, sent in March 2024, required a response by May 6, 2024; however, Telegram did not provide the necessary information until October 13, 2024, resulting in a 160-day delay. This lack of timely cooperation has raised concerns about the platform's commitment to user safety and regulatory compliance.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability from tech companies, stating that such delays hinder the effective implementation of online safety measures. Telegram has described the fine as "unfair and disproportionate," indicating its intention to appeal the penalty. The company asserts that while there was a delay, it has since improved its engagement with global regulators and is actively working to enhance its content moderation practices.

This action against Telegram is part of a broader effort by Australian authorities to hold social media platforms accountable for the content shared on their services. Previously, in October 2024, the platform X (formerly Twitter) was fined A$610,500 for failing to adequately respond to similar inquiries regarding child abuse material. These regulatory measures underscore Australia's commitment to enforcing stringent online safety standards and ensuring that digital platforms take proactive steps to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

The eSafety Commissioner's report, which consolidates information from various platforms including Telegram, Meta, WhatsApp, Google, and Reddit, is scheduled for release in early March. This report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of how these platforms are addressing issues related to child exploitation and extremist content, offering insights into the effectiveness of current measures and highlighting areas requiring improvement.

