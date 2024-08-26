Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Ashwin
Aug 26, 2024
Windows 10
Windows 10 will reach end of support next year. But, it is gaining a feature, one that you didn't ask for, ads in the Start Menu.

The latest Windows 10 Preview build (19045.4842) has introduced some changes that are likely to annoy users. If you can recall, Microsoft reopened the Beta channel to members in the Insider Program in June this year, to allow participants to test new options as they were made available. Microsoft has been adding various features to Windows 10 over the past year, many of which are things that were backported from Windows 11. Some notable examples are Widgets on the Lock Screen, and of course Copilot.

Microsoft will display ads in Windows 10 Start Menu

Windows Central reports that one of the things that's being changed is the position of the profile button, which is shifting from the top of the sidebar to the bottom of the Start Menu, just above the power button. That doesn't seem so bad, does it? Well, it's not just an aesthetical change, there is a reason why the button is being relocated. Because, Microsoft is testing the Smart Account Manager, which is currently available for Windows 11, on Windows 10 Beta builds.

Windows 10 Start Menu ads for Microsoft 365

The change, spotted by PhantomOfEarth, replaces the profile menu in the Start Menu, with a new one, that instead of letting you take actions like signing out of your account, shows you a pop-up with information about how much storage space you have on OneDrive, and your Microsoft 365 subscription information, and a link to your Microsoft Account. To access the option to sign out, you will need to click on the three-dot menu button that appears in the pop-up. Apparently, this change also affects local accounts.

Windows 10 Start Menu sign out

In other words, this is yet another attempt at promoting Microsoft 365. That's what users need, right? Reminders about running low on cloud storage, the benefits of subscribing to the Office apps. More ads are exactly what Windows needs. You see pesky notifications in the OneDrive app, Microsoft Edge, the Settings app, why not the Start Menu too?

The Windows 10 Settings app is also getting a redesign, or should I say, a new coat of paint with newer icons that are slightly more colorful. It also changes the Sign-In button's appearance. The icon's colors will not change if you change the accent color. This is likely to get the attention of users, to make the options stand out, so they will interact with it.

Windows 10 settings app new design

I get why Microsoft wants to promote things on Windows 11, even though I don't agree with the sentiment. But why introduce such ads in Windows 10? It's going away next year, don't ruin it, let it die in peace. I mean, is displaying advertisements for Microsoft 365 such a high priority, even on PCs that may not support Windows 11?

Microsoft has been announcing a string of bad news recently, the Control Panel is going to be removed from Windows 11, Windows Recall is coming back in October, and the Redmond company also found a way to block installations of the operating system on older hardware. On the bright side, Microsoft Teams is now a unified app for all users.

What do you think about these changes?

Comments

  1. Kalmly said on August 26, 2024 at 4:45 pm
    The terms, end of life, and end of support sound dire. They are intended to, but in fact are the best state of the OS for anyone who wants to stay with Windows.

    My workhorse is my Windows 7 beauty which has had updates turned off since long before it reached ‘end of life’. It gives me no grief. It has no ads. It doesn’t interrupt my work or my games. It does my bidding without argument. It is lovely to look at, delightful to behold. My Windows 10 still needs a tad more tweaking, but will only improve when all so-called support ends.

    Microsoft is like the government. They are here to help, but all they do at best is complicate matters and at worst wreak destruction. I will not move on from here with Microsoft. In my little computing world, they have reached the end of life.

  2. samurai cat said on August 26, 2024 at 4:41 pm
    Portmaster will block it all: https://safing.io/
    Simplewall is another option: https://github.com/henrypp/simplewall

  3. Count Von Thizzle said on August 26, 2024 at 3:45 pm
    Why the “Year of the Linux Desktop” shall soon become a realization.

    1. STEAM providing viable gaming through Proton and Linux adoption with Steam Deck.
    2. M$FT hiding settings behind 3 layers of crap and adding more bloatware, adware, & spyware by the minute. It’s now a user unfriendly OS.
    3. Someone or some group will do for the most popular business apps what STEAM did with Proton.
    4. It’s free.

  4. Bobo said on August 26, 2024 at 2:39 pm
    Not on my Start11 it doesn’t.

