Microsoft reopens Windows 10 Beta channel to "test new features"

Microsoft has reopened the Windows 10 Beta channel this week to test new features before they roll out to current stable versions of Windows 10.

The move comes as a surprise to many. Microsoft released the last build to the Windows 10 Beta channel in June 2021. Since then, the company released only Release Preview builds to Insiders on Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft published a blog post to inform beta users about the upcoming change. According to Microsoft, the Beta channel is reopened to "try out new features for Windows 10, version 22H2".

Microsoft released new features sporadically to Windows 10 ever since it focused development on Windows 11. One of these features reduced the size of Windows updates significantly, another brought content to the lock screen and desktop, and a third advertised the benefits of using a Microsoft account in Settings.

The new features that Microsoft plans to integrate in Windows 10 may require more testing. The release to the beta channel gives Microsoft more time to collect Telemetry and fix bugs or issues that are uncovered from the data.

Microsoft does not reveal any of the features that it plans to introduce to Windows 10. Judging from past releases, these are likely features that are already available on Windows 11 or also planned for the operating system. Another possibility is the testing of features that get customers to upgrade their devices to Windows 11.

Windows 10 support ends in October 2025 officially. Customers may extend support by up to three years through Microsoft's Extended Security Updates program for Windows 10 for a price, however.

The following rules apply:

The Windows 10 system is not automatically upgraded to Windows 11 when the Beta channel is joined.

If the PC meets Windows 11's system requirements, it will be upgraded to Windows 11 if the admin switches to the Dev or Canary channel.

Rollback to Windows 10 is then allowed for a "small window" before this option is blocked. The only way to go back then is to clean install Windows 10 on the device.

Many of the features that Microsoft plans to test in the Beta channel will roll out gradually. Some of these features may not get released at all, as Microsoft is trying "out different concepts".

The first beta build will be released in the coming weeks according to Microsoft.

Joining the Windows 10 Beta channel

Note: Insider builds are released for testing purposes. It is best to run these in virtual machines or separate devices designed for testing.

Open Start and then the Settings app (or press Windows-I on the keyboard). Go to Update & Security > Windows Insider Program. Click on the current Insider channel selection. Select Beta Channel (Recommended).

Closing Words

Microsoft has not revealed any feature that it plans to test. The first beta build release should be a good indicator what users can expect here. Cautious users may want to wait for the official release announcement before making a decision to join the beta channel.

What is your take on the reopening of the Beta channel?

