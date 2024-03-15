Next Windows 10 update brings Windows Spotlight, Lock screen content, and another Windows 11 upgrade offer

Windows 10
Martin Brinkmann
Mar 15, 2024
Updated • Mar 15, 2024
Windows 10
|
1

Microsoft released a new update to the Windows 10 Release Preview channel. The update KB5035941 is in testing and will be released soon to the general Windows 10 device population.

While most Windows 10 updates focus on security patches and the fixing of bugs, this one is different. It introduces several new features and changes to the Windows 10 operating system, including another push to get users to upgrade their devices to Windows 11.

Microsoft announced the release on the official Windows Insider blog.

Windows Spotlight and Lock screen content

Windows 10 lock screen

One of the main changes of the update brings content to the desktop and Lock screen. The first introduces support for Windows Spotlight for desktop backgrounds. Windows 10 users may select to display picture, solid color, or slideshow backgrounds currently as the desktop background.

Windows Spotlight adds a dynamic component to it. Once selected, Windows 10 will switch wallpapers regularly using images provided by Microsoft. This brings Windows 10's capabilities up to par with those of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.

Windows 10 users may enable the new feature under Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background > Windows Spotlight. A right-click on the desktop and the selection of personalize from the menu takes you to the preference directly.

The operating system's lock screen is also getting a content infusion. Microsoft notes that the update is introducing "weather, sports, traffic, and finance content" on the lock screen. It looks as if users need to enable the feature explicitly first before the content becomes available. This is done under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen.

If you check the current status quo, you will find options to change the background, pick one app that is allowed to show detailed information on the lockscreen, and several apps to show a quick status only.

Another Windows 11 upgrade offer

Microsoft is resorting to pop-ups again to tell Windows 10 users to upgrade

Microsoft continues to increase the number of upgrade prompts for users of its Windows 10 operating system. With Windows 10 end of support looming on the horizon, it is in Microsoft's interest to get as many devices as possible on its Windows 11 platform.

While hundreds of million devices are left without that option, thanks to Microsoft changing the system requirements of Windows 11, there is an even greater number of PCs that pass the requirements, but have not been upgraded yet.

Microsoft does not reveal how this offer is shown to users. It merely states that "you might see a message that invites you to upgrade to Windows 11" when you sign in. This could be another round for the fullscreen Windows 11 upgrade popup that Microsoft showed in February 2024, or something different.

Windows 10 has seen numerous iterations of the upgrade offer. Recent ones used a black pattern design as it puts the focus on getting the operating system.

Windows 10 users may extend support in 2025 by up to three years. Microsoft has yet to reveal specifics, but it is almost certain that this will come at a price.

Closing Words

As is the case with all changes that Microsoft introduces, these will roll out to the device population gradually. It may take weeks or even months before they land on some user systems.

Now You: Windows 10, Windows 11, or something else? Which operating system do you favor?

Summary
Next Windows 10 update brings Windows Spotlight, Lock screen content, and another Windows 11 upgrade offer
Article Name
Next Windows 10 update brings Windows Spotlight, Lock screen content, and another Windows 11 upgrade offer
Description
The Windows 10 update KB5035941 brings Windows Spotlight support for desktop backgrounds and another Windows 11 upgrade offer.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows

Microsoft's sneaky KB5001716 Windows 10 update pushes Windows 11

How to restore the Photos Legacy app on Windows
Next Windows

Microsoft showing Windows 11 upgrade prompts on more Windows 10 devices
Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with full-screen pop-ups to upgrade to Windows 11
Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's weather widget to Windows 10's lock screen

Its Groundhog Day at Microsoft! Vulnerability patched again

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

How to Access the Windows 10 Startup Folder?

How to Use Windows 10’s Hidden Video Editor?

How to downgrade your Windows 11 PC to Windows 10


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on March 15, 2024 at 9:01 am
    Reply

    W10 brings new features that makes W10 even better than W11 before, and then they (the Nadella’s guys) invite you to move to the W11 crap. Amazing marketing move, don’t you think? Oh, please, come on! Thanks for the article!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved