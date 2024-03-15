Next Windows 10 update brings Windows Spotlight, Lock screen content, and another Windows 11 upgrade offer

Microsoft released a new update to the Windows 10 Release Preview channel. The update KB5035941 is in testing and will be released soon to the general Windows 10 device population.

While most Windows 10 updates focus on security patches and the fixing of bugs, this one is different. It introduces several new features and changes to the Windows 10 operating system, including another push to get users to upgrade their devices to Windows 11.

Microsoft announced the release on the official Windows Insider blog.

Windows Spotlight and Lock screen content

One of the main changes of the update brings content to the desktop and Lock screen. The first introduces support for Windows Spotlight for desktop backgrounds. Windows 10 users may select to display picture, solid color, or slideshow backgrounds currently as the desktop background.

Windows Spotlight adds a dynamic component to it. Once selected, Windows 10 will switch wallpapers regularly using images provided by Microsoft. This brings Windows 10's capabilities up to par with those of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.

Windows 10 users may enable the new feature under Settings > Personalization > Background > Personalize your background > Windows Spotlight. A right-click on the desktop and the selection of personalize from the menu takes you to the preference directly.

The operating system's lock screen is also getting a content infusion. Microsoft notes that the update is introducing "weather, sports, traffic, and finance content" on the lock screen. It looks as if users need to enable the feature explicitly first before the content becomes available. This is done under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen.

If you check the current status quo, you will find options to change the background, pick one app that is allowed to show detailed information on the lockscreen, and several apps to show a quick status only.

Another Windows 11 upgrade offer

Microsoft continues to increase the number of upgrade prompts for users of its Windows 10 operating system. With Windows 10 end of support looming on the horizon, it is in Microsoft's interest to get as many devices as possible on its Windows 11 platform.

While hundreds of million devices are left without that option, thanks to Microsoft changing the system requirements of Windows 11, there is an even greater number of PCs that pass the requirements, but have not been upgraded yet.

Microsoft does not reveal how this offer is shown to users. It merely states that "you might see a message that invites you to upgrade to Windows 11" when you sign in. This could be another round for the fullscreen Windows 11 upgrade popup that Microsoft showed in February 2024, or something different.

Windows 10 has seen numerous iterations of the upgrade offer. Recent ones used a black pattern design as it puts the focus on getting the operating system.

Windows 10 users may extend support in 2025 by up to three years. Microsoft has yet to reveal specifics, but it is almost certain that this will come at a price.

Closing Words

As is the case with all changes that Microsoft introduces, these will roll out to the device population gradually. It may take weeks or even months before they land on some user systems.

Now You: Windows 10, Windows 11, or something else? Which operating system do you favor?

