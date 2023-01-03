How to Access the Windows 10 Startup Folder?

Shaun
Jan 3, 2023
After the launch of Windows 10, the startup folder from the start menu was moved so that it is out of the spotlight. However, you can still find it if you know how to look for it. The startup folder is important as it lists all the apps that run when your computer starts.

Startup vs Settings

If you're looking to stop certain apps from running when you start your computer, you should go to the startup apps screen in settings. You can toggle all apps that you want to switch on or off at startup.

Opening the Startup Folder

The startup folder can be found in two locations. One is for your personal account and the other is for all users that use the system. To begin, open the run menu by pressing Windows+R. You should type 'shell:startup' (without the quotes) in the search box. This is for personal users. For all users, type 'shell:common startup' (again without quotes) in the search box and press enter.

This will open the startup folder and you will see various program shortcuts and folders. You can either add program shortcuts to this folder to start a program at startup or remove a shortcut to stop a program starting when your computer starts. While the settings menu works, this method is more effective.

Startup Folder Windows 10 Quick Access

Control Your Startup Apps Better

Now that you know where to look for the startup folder, you can control which programs run or don't run when you start your computer.

Comments

  1. LaurentG said on January 3, 2023 at 5:02 pm
    Ghacks.net used to be a useful, and interesting blog….

    But since some time, Shaun is publishing papers that are more or less (and very often are ONLY) advertising for Microsoft.
    Today, he give us a new kind of paper that don’t hesitate to be outrageously erroneous !

    How can you write “The startup folder is important as it lists all the apps that run when your computer starts.” : This is completely false !

    These folders may, sometimes (but less and less) list some apps that run at startup, but MOST OF THEM (the apps that run at startup) are not set there, but rather in various registry keys, like HKCU\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run, HKLMSOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run and several other ones

    If really you want to write something about this kind of subject, you’d better to talk about a soft like Sysinternals Autorun. Since it is a soft owned by Msoft, it would follow your recent policy of “MSoft advertising”, but, at least, it wouldn’t lead your users in error…

    I think I’ll soon stop to review this web blog, that we can now call a “shit blog” !

    1. ilev said on January 3, 2023 at 6:58 pm
      You are correct.
      Both Startup folders are mainly empty.

      You can see list of startup apps in Task Manager.

  2. LaurentG said on January 3, 2023 at 5:15 pm
    Actually, this paper is bullshit from its first words….

    “After the launch of Windows 10, the startup folder from the start menu was moved so that it is out of the spotlight.”…

    Once again, how can you write such bullshit ?!!! : It was already exactly at the SAME place in Win 7

    It was even in similar place in XP, and (if my memory is good) in Win95 / Win98

